How to Watch 2026 Indiana Fever Games Without Cable

The Indiana Fever make their highly anticipated return for the WNBA's 30th season and there will be many ways to tune in. Their overwhelming popularity has earned them the honor of having all 44 games nationally televised.

Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and company are must-see TV, and the numbers are there to prove it. In 2025, the Fever dominated viewership averaging 1.26 million viewers per game and they played in 9 of the top 10 most-watched games. Last year's opener saw 2.7 million viewers, and with Clark's return from injury approaching, 2026 is expected to be even bigger.

All of the Fever's games will be stretched across 10 different platforms. Their season opener against the Dallas Wings will be nationally televised on ABC. Other networks to tune in to throughout the 2026 season include ESPN, NBC, CBS, USA Network, ION and NBA TV.

No cable? No problem. This season features an expanded streaming slate providing WNBA audiences with multi-platform access. The opener against Dallas will be streamed on Disney+ as well as broadcast on ABC.

Here's a few ways to watch Fever games without cable:

Stream on Peacock

With an $11/month subscription you'll be able to stream live sporting events that are being aired on NBC. To go ad-free a $17/month subscription is required. A total of five Fever games will be featured on NBC/Peacock this season:

Sunday, May 17, 2026, Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 8, 2026 (Commissioner’s Cup), Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 13, 2026 (Commissioner's Cup), Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun, 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 12, 2026, Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 23, 2026, Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky, 7 p.m.

Watch on YouTube TV

Fans can get virtually every game with a YouTube TV subscription. It includes ION, CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN and NBA TV. You can get YouTube TV for $67.99 for the first five months of service where it then increases to $82.99/month.

Stream on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime will serve primarily as the Thursday night home for WNBA games which are all free to Prime subscribers. Amazon Prime subscription rates are currently at $15/month or $139/annually. This will provide fans with plenty of Indiana Fever action, as they will have a whopping eight games featured on Amazon Prime this season:

Thursday, May 28, 2026, Indiana Fever vs. Golden State Valkyries, 10 p.m.

Thursday, June 4, 2026 (Commissioner’s Cup), Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 11, 2026 (Commissioner’s Cup), Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 18, 2026, Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 9, 2026, Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m.

Thursday, August 6, 2026, Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 20, 2026, Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings, 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 22, 2026, Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty, 7 p.m.

Stream on Paramount+

With an $8.99/month subscription (ad-supported) or $13.99/month (ad-free) you'll be able to stream live sporting events airing on CBS. A total of four Fever games will be featured on Paramount+ this season:

Saturday, May 30, 2026, Indiana Fever vs. Portland Fire, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 6, 2026 (Commissioner's Cup), Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 27, 2026, Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 18, 2026, Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty, 8 p.m.

Watch on WNBA League Pass

WNBA League Pass allows you to stream live and on-demand games throughout the entire WNBA season. Subscribers can also stream on up to three devices and get real-time stats of each game. Fans can choose from an annual pass ($39.99) or a monthly pass ($14.99). Blackout restrictions do apply. The Indiana Fever will have a total of seven games streamed via the WNBA League Pass this season:

Friday, May 15, 2026, Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 22, 2026, Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 17, 2026, Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 31, 2026, Indiana Fever vs. Portland Fire, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 14, 2026, Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 28, 2026, Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 18, 2026, Indiana Fever vs. Toronto Tempo, 7:30 p.m.

Watch on Fever Direct

Fever Direct allows local fans to stream select Indiana Fever games with the purchase of a digital subscription ($29.99) for the full season. This service is only available to fans that live within the Indiana Fever approved region, which can be checked by inputting your zip code, via the Indiana Fever website. A total of 18 regular season games will be streamed on Fever Direct, including four Commissioner's Cup games.

Each network will have an assigned day of the week where they'll broadcast WNBA games. Here's the full need-to-know list of where to watch on each day:

Sunday: ABC, CBS, ESPN, NBC, NBA TV

Monday: USA Network, NBCSN, Peacock,

Tuesday: ESPN

Wednesday: USA Network

Thursday: NBA TV, Amazon Prime

Friday: ION, WNBA League Pass

Saturday: ABC, CBS, NBCSN, Peacock