2026 Indiana Fever Roster: Full Lineup, Starters, Depth Chart

Just three days ahead of their season opener against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Fever's regular season roster has come into focus after three players were waived.

The Fever, who are expected to be championship contenders in 2026, hope that the moves made in free agency pay off and their young core of talent takes another step forward.



First order of business that was quickly taken care of after the new CBA deal was agreed upon was re-signing veteran Kelsey Mitchell. Second order of business that they addressed: bring in some sizable, skilled pieces to help out a depleted frontcourt. Monique Billings was the marquee acquisition there.

The Fever were also successful at retaining other key players long-term including three-time All-Star Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull. Despite facing an injury bug early throughout training camp, the team appears ready to start their quest to hoist a trophy.





Here's what the Indiana Fever's 2026 roster will look like:

Guards:

Caitlin Clark

Kelsey Mitchell

Tyasha Harris

Raven Johnson

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Forwards:

Lexie Hull

Sophie Cunningham

Monique Billings

Myisha Hines-Allen

Makayla Timpson

Centers:

Aliyah Boston

Damiris Dantas

Development:

Justine Pissott

Starting Lineup Projections:

In what will be the WNBA's 30th season, the Fever will tip off 2026 with one of the league's strongest starting rotations. On paper, they don't lack in player size, experience, and feature some of the most skilled position players in the entire WNBA. In the third year of the Caitlin Clark era, the Fever boast the deepest roster they've had in her tenure.

Guards: Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell

Clark faced a disappointing 2025 season where she only competed in 13 of the 44 games due to injury. When she's healthy, she's proven consistently that she is one of the most talented players in the WNBA. She hopes to make up for lost time by picking up where she left off in her rookie season, where she broke multiple records and helped lead the Fever to their first playoff berth since 2016. Clark's high basketball IQ, swift passes and deep 3-point range will certainly be a welcome sight to see back in action.

Mitchell's eight-year resume speaks for itself. She's endured every high and low that has come with being a part of the Fever organization and brings valuable experience to this year's team. Coming off of an MVP-caliber season in 2025, Mitchell's explosive scoring, high volume 3-point shot (led the WNBA in 2025 with 111 made shots), and elite speed makes her one of the most dangerous and nightmarish guards for opposing teams to defend. She averaged a career high in scoring last season with 20.2 points per game and finished second in the WNBA in points (890). Between Clark and Mitchell, the Fever have the most lethal backcourt in the entire WNBA.

Forwards: Sophie Cunningham, Monique Billings

Cunningham's 2025 season didn't end the way she had hoped after suffering a torn MCL in late August. She's healthy and ready to contribute in any way the Fever need her to. Her versatility combined with her deep ball make her a reliable choice in Indiana's rotation. Cunningham brings a much-needed enforcer role to the Fever and can quickly ignite a spark with her intense grit. As a consistent perimeter threat, she excels most with catch-and-shoot situations. It's unclear who will regularly occupy the starting spot between her and Lexie Hull—who hasn't been fully healthy in preseason due to a hamstring injury—but the Fever are in good shape regardless with the two versatile wing players.

Signing eight-year veteran Billings this offseason immediately made Indiana's starting five even stronger. An important factor to go along with her skillset is she has previous experience playing alongside both Mitchell and Clark, making her an instant fit for their starting rotation. A high-energy player, Billings brings elite rebounding and exceptional speed in transition. Her ability to set screens, particularly for Clark, will help in keeping opposing defenses on their heels. She has also been a strong finisher at the rim in her career.

Center: Aliyah Boston

Three-time All-Star Aliyah Boston has vastly improved key areas of her game during her time competing in the offseason. She's worked on a three-point shot that she hopes to add to her arsenal, but it's her strong presence in the paint that makes her one of the league's best centers. Despite having dealt with an injury she suffered during Unrivaled that sidelined her in two of the three preseason games, Boston appears to be in peak physical shape, allowing her to attack and drive quicker in a fast-paced offense. The former Rookie of the Year also brings dominant post play thanks in part to her size and polished footwork. Expect Boston to take another leap this season.

Depth Chart Overview

Of course, the hope is the production doesn't falter when the Fever go to the bench. Whether it be Hull or Cunningham who is first off the pine, the Fever have a reliable and already acclimated contributor there.

Rookie Raven Johnson gives them a defensive presence in the backcourt, while Tyasha Harris will look to bolster the guard rotation once she is fully back to 100% from the knee injury she suffered last season. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (who is entering her 10th WNBA season) rounds out a guard heavy group.

Myisha Hines-Allen was added as a versatile piece up front, while Makayla Timpson appears to have improved from her rookie season. Veteran Damiris Dantas is another option behind Boston.



Here's a look at the Fever's projected depth chart:





Guards Forwards Centers Caitlin Clark Sophie Cunningham Aliyah Boston Kelsey Mitchell Monique Billings Damiris Dantas Raven Johnson Lexie Hull Tyasha Harris Myisha Hines-Allen Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Makayla Timpson

The Fever also have second round pick Justine Pissott on a development contract, meaning she can practice and travel with the team but is only eligible to play in a total of 12 of the 44 games in 2026. It's likely they'll add one more player with one to three years of league experience to join Pissott, given that each team is allowed to sign a total of two players to development contracts.