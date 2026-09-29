How to Watch Fever vs Aces: Indiana on Brink of Elimination

The Indiana Fever are in danger of their season ending. The first round of the playoffs got off to a rough start for Indiana, as they were dominated 102-85 by the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday afternoon. This puts them in a do-or-die situation, as this is a best-of-three series.

The series does head back to Indiana though, as the Fever will be able to play in front of their own crowd to save their season. If all goes well, they'll head back to Las Vegas for a deciding game three to see who moves onto the semifinals. Game one was one Indiana needs to forget quickly.

The Fever defense was basically nonexistent, as A'ja Wilson essentially did anything she wanted on Sunday. Wilson matched her playoff career-high in points with 38 points on 15/19 shooting. Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young also combined for 35 points.

The season comes down to Tuesday. Indiana needs to win or else it'll be a massive disappointment compared to last season. Here's how to watch the Fever and Aces tomorrow:

When: Tuesday, September 29

Time: 8:30pm ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Fever being first round exits would put stamp on disappointing season

With a 28-16 record, one would think the Fever would be better prepared for the playoffs compared to one year ago. In 2025, Indiana was one win away from reaching the WNBA Finals, having lost to the Aces in the semifinals.

It's truly been a rollercoaster of a season for Indiana. Their record improved from a year ago, yes, but they should be a better team. Early season miscues have trickled down all year along, paired with questionable coaching decisions from Stephanie White.

The good news is that the Fever still have two MVP candidates in Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell leading the way. Both didn't particularly play well in game one, as they combined for just 10/33 shooting and 4/12 from three point range. Clark was able to notch a double double but it obviously wasn't enough to overcome Las Vegas' scoring avalanche.

Indiana needs to tighen up, especially in front of their home crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in what will be Clark's first-ever playoff game in front of the Fever faithful.

How will they respond when their backs are against the wall? The Fever have boasted the league's best offense in 2026, it's time they go back to what was working and put points on the board early and often.