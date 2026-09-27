Aces Put Fever on Brink With Dominant Playoff Performance: Game 1 Takeaways

The Indiana Fever's playoff run is going to be short-lived if their next game goes anything like Game 1 against the Las Vegas Aces did. A'ja Wilson and company absolutely dominated the Fever in the first contest of the best-of-three series, as Wilson erased the notion that Aliyah Boston might slow her down.

Wilson scored a career playoff-high 38 points on 15-of-19 shooting. That was in addition to grabbing 16 rebounds and blocking 4 shots. The soon-to-be once again WNBA MVP was absolutely dominant.

Meanwhile, the Fever's stars were not at their best. Aliyah Boston battled through injury and was productive with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Caitlin Clark scored 15 points and dished out 10 assists, but the Aces did a nice job against her defensively, holding the Fever's star point guard to 6-of-17 from the field.

Kelsey Mitchell uncharacteristically struggled as well, hitting on just 4-of-16 shots for 12 points. It was her second consecutive game scoring under 20 points after she had scored 20 or more in a WNBA-record 27 straight regular season games.

Indiana's defensive woes also reared their head yet again. They allowed the Aces to score 102 points on 59% shooting.

All in all, it was a concerning performance given the Fever have not played well since the FIBA World Cup break and since they are now on the brink of elimination.

Stephanie White Makes Curious Caitlin Clark Sub

Aug 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) talks with head coach Stephanie White during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One moment that is sure to generate some discussion was a quick sub of Clark just a few minutes into the third quarter. Clark looked visibly frustrated by being pulled with 6:49 left in the frame, much earlier than she would typically sit.

Clark had missed a few shots in a row prior, but that doesn't seem like enough reason to pull a player of her caliber who the team needs to keep firing. She sat for less than two minutes, however, the lead went from 14 to 19 in favor of Las Vegas during that time.

Raven Johnson and Sophie Cunningham the Bright Spots

If there was any bright spot for the Fever, it was the play of Raven Johnson and Sophie Cunningham off the bench.

The rookie Johnson is needed given the season-ending injury to Ty Harris, and she contributed 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in 22 minutes. Cunningham added 13 points off the pine, connecting on 3-of-6 from deep.

Perhaps those two will be relied upon even more in the upcoming do-or-die Game 2 for the Fever. That takes place Tuesday night from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.