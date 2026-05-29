Caitlin Clark Struggles in Tough Loss to Valkyries: Fever Takeaways

The Indiana Fever came up just short against the Golden State Valkyries—in what was an uncharacteristically rough night for Caitlin Clark.

The Valkyries escaped the rematch 90-88 as Aliyah Boston missed a midrange turnaround at the buzzer. The Fever could never get fully untracked offensively against a long and tenacious Golden State squad. That includes Clark, who had 16 points on 3-12 shooting. Natalie Nakase's gameplan against the Fever star worked much better than it did just under a week ago when Clark went for 22 points and 9 assists in an Indiana victory.

Veronica Burton got the best of Clark in the matchup of lead guards, dropping 25 points on 7-13 from the floor. Clark also was forced into two late turnovers in the decisive fourth quarter.

It wasn't just her that was stifled by the Valkyries, given Golden State blocked 11 Fever shots in the contest. Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston only had 14 and 13 points respectively—so the entire Fever big three was held in check by the swarming defense.

Caitlin Clark Speeds to Assist Mark

May 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates a made shot in the second half against the Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

While the loss to Golden State is surely a game Clark will want to put past her, she still made history with her passes in the process.

Clark became the fastest WNBA player to reach 500 career assists in the contest, which also made her the fastest player to tally 1,000 career points and 500 assists.

This achievement gives Clark the highest per game assist average in league history as well. Setting and breaking records has become routine for her at this point.

Raven Johnson Continues to Impress

May 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Raven Johnson (3) in the second half against the Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The game was not without bright spots for Indiana. They showed grit in staying in it despite hitting on only 9-28 attempts from deep, proving they are able to hang with elite teams even when play is ugly.

Rookie Raven Johnson also continued to impress. Johnson has become a fixture in the rotation and scored a career-high 16 points in helping the Fever fight back.

The bench overall was strong, contributing 36 of the team's 88 points.

The Fever will go back to the drawing board after the loss, but won't have too much time to dwell on the result. Indiana heads to Portland for a date with the expansion Fire on Saturday.

The Fever got the best of the Fire in the first meeting between the two this season, even without Clark, who missed that game due to back soreness. However, Portland has won three in a row since, so it will be another test for the Fever as they look to bounce back from the loss to the Valkyries.