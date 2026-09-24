How to Watch Fever vs Lynx: Indiana Closes Out Regular Season on the Road

The Indiana Fever will conclude the 2026 regular season on Thursday night against the Minnesota Lynx. Both teams met on Tuesday, with Indiana coming away with a dominating 96-77 win. Indiana could also make a push for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. If they win Thursday and the Atlanta Dream lose, they could move into the fourth seed.

Regardless, that's nothing to be completely worried about. The Fever just dominated the league's best team. Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell combined for 64 points in that win, proving once again they're unstoppable when things are clicking on all cylinders.

Indiana will now head to Minnesota to complete the regular season. The Fever finished 2025 with a 24-20 record, so it's already an improvement upon last season that they'll come away with a better finish. The playoffs are another story, as last year's Fever were one win away from reaching the Finals.

Here's how to watch the Fever's regular season finale against the Lynx:

When: Thursday, September 24

Time: 8pm ET

Where to watch: USA Network

Fever can make huge statement before playoffs with one more win

The Fever made it known they belong amongst the league's best when they took down the Lynx on Tuesday. They can make an even bigger statement by taking two straight games from the best team in the WNBA. A win would also mean they'd win the season series against Minnesota, as it's currently tied at one game a piece.

Of course, a win against Minnesota could mean homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The kaveat here is Atlanta would need to lose in this scenario for Indiana to gain that. Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be rocking regardless if the Fever play three or four games there during the first round.

The regular season finale is important in so many facets, especially for gaining momentum heading into the playoffs. The first round begins on Sunday, so the Fever will have a few days to regroup before making another deep playoff run.

With Clark and Mitchell both making pushes for the league's MVP award, Indiana will be a tough team to beat when those two are on every night. Before the FIBA break, Indiana's dynamic duo was scorching opposing defenses seemingly every single game.

The Fever could seriously put themselves in a great position with a win on Thursday.