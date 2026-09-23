Caitlin Clark Leads Get Right Game for Fever vs Lynx: Takeaways

The Indiana Fever played perhaps their worst game of the season against the Washington Mystics on Sunday. Their next contest didn't get any easier, as they took on the league-leading Minnesota Lynx. However, the Fever responded—led by Caitlin Clark.

Clark had called the chance to square off with the Lynx an opportunity coming off the stinker, and the broadcast relayed she said it could serve as a "get right" game. And that's exactly what happened.

Indiana did not face the Lynx at full strength, given rookie sensation Olivia Miles missed the contest due to a calf issue, but it didn't make what the Fever did in the first half any less impressive. Indiana jumped all over Minnesota and entered the locker room with a 57-34 lead.

The Lynx battled back some with their bench and even got to within seven in the second half, with the reserves starting the third quarter and the starters never returning. But the Fever stretched the advantage again and won going away.

Clark was the catalyst, scoring 27 points to go with 7 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 steals in completely stuffing the stat sheet. The eye test reflected that impact, as Clark pushed the pace offensively and made a concerted effort on the other end.

She was joined by her fellow All-Stars in Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. Mitchell had 20 points and 4 assists and Boston contributed 17 points and 7 rebounds.

Mitchell got her 20th point late, extending her WNBA record streak to 27 straight games scoring at least 20.

Sophie Cunningham Returns to Regular Role

Coach Stephanie White was either searching or sending a message with the rotation decisions versus the Mystics, most notably essentially benching Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham.

Hull didn't start the second half and Cunningham got only 7 minutes. Monique Billings also played only 4 minutes.

Hull brought her trademark hustle and was back in her starting spot in this one, but still didn't play all that much. Cunningham, meanwhile, received extended playing time. She logged 29 minutes and scored 11 points, including connecting on 3-of-6 from deep. Billings played 15 minutes off the bench.

Mercedes Russell, who was in Billings' spot on Sunday, did not play. And Raven Johnson, who played 26 minutes against the Mystics, played just 8.

Myisha Hines-Allen and Tyasha Harris logged 12 and 14 minutes respectively, as White returned to what had become the more typical minutes distribution.

The Fever clinched at least the 6th seed in the playoffs with the win, with one more game remaining in the regular season—also against the Lynx on Thursday in Minnesota.