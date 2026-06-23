How to Watch Fever vs Mercury: Another Fiery Matchup Set in Indiana on Wednesday
The Indiana Fever finally got back into the win column after a two game skid to end last week. It didn't come without some controversy, as Indiana clashed with multiple players on the Phoenix Mercury. This was expected, as last season's 'big ticket' acquisition in DeWanna Bonner essentially quit on the Fever to join Phoenix and her fiancee Alyssa Thomas.
Bonner first got into it with Caitlin Clark, which sparked a skirmish between both teams in the fourth quarter.
Five players received technical fouls in the Fever's 86-77 win on Monday: Clark, Bonner, Thomas, Sophie Cunningham and Myisha Hines-Allen (two technicals that led to ejection). Clearly, tensions boiled over in this one and conveniently, both teams are set to face off again on Wednesday.
Here's how to watch the Fever and Mercury for the second time this week:
When: June 24, 2026
Time: 7:30pm ET
Where to watch: USA Network
The Fever notched their tenth win of the season on Monday, still remaining in third place in the Eastern conference. The Mercury moved to an abysmal 5-13, so it's easy to see why they were frustrated after taking a huge lead in the first quarter.
While attention will be placed on the emotions of their last meeting, the Fever need to take care of business once again against a bad team. They'll need to do it without any technical fouls, especially for Clark.
Caitlin Clark dangerously close to suspension due to technical foul trouble
Clark has been brilliant over her last six games. Here's a look at her performances:
19 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds (W vs WAS)
32 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds (W vs CHI)
25 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds (W vs CON)
21 points, 14 assists, 5 rebounds (W vs TOR)
26 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds (L vs ATL)
26 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds (L vs ATL)
24 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds (W vs PHX)
Clark now has the most consecutive 20+ point and 5+ assist games in WNBA history. The drawback here now is that the Fever star has to be careful, as her next three technical fouls will result in a one game suspension. It's fair for her to question the decision, especially after the one she received on Monday night.
Clark was assessed a technical after her squabble with Bonner, where all she did was clap and share a few words.
Clark's fiery demeanor has got her into trouble with referees all season, whether it's fair or not. They'll need the de-escalation committee to tighten up when Clark is about to argue a call.
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Andrew Parsaud covers the Indiana Fever, the WNBA, and Los Angeles Chargers for On SI. With a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and media from Penn State, he also specializes in digital content creation. Caitlin Clark and the Fever are now where his passion and expertise meet.Follow gmengalaxy