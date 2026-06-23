How to Watch Fever vs Mercury: Another Fiery Matchup Set in Indiana on Wednesday

The Indiana Fever finally got back into the win column after a two game skid to end last week. It didn't come without some controversy, as Indiana clashed with multiple players on the Phoenix Mercury. This was expected, as last season's 'big ticket' acquisition in DeWanna Bonner essentially quit on the Fever to join Phoenix and her fiancee Alyssa Thomas.

Bonner first got into it with Caitlin Clark, which sparked a skirmish between both teams in the fourth quarter.

Caitlin Clark and DeWanna Bonner get into it 👀 pic.twitter.com/N07wK6XDA8 — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) June 23, 2026

Five players received technical fouls in the Fever's 86-77 win on Monday: Clark, Bonner, Thomas, Sophie Cunningham and Myisha Hines-Allen (two technicals that led to ejection). Clearly, tensions boiled over in this one and conveniently, both teams are set to face off again on Wednesday.

Here's how to watch the Fever and Mercury for the second time this week:

When: June 24, 2026

Time: 7:30pm ET

Where to watch: USA Network

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) points to Phoenix Mercury forward-guard DeWanna Bonner (24) after an argument between the two on Monday, June 22, 2026, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Phoenix Mercury, 86-77. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fever notched their tenth win of the season on Monday, still remaining in third place in the Eastern conference. The Mercury moved to an abysmal 5-13, so it's easy to see why they were frustrated after taking a huge lead in the first quarter.

While attention will be placed on the emotions of their last meeting, the Fever need to take care of business once again against a bad team. They'll need to do it without any technical fouls, especially for Clark.

Caitlin Clark dangerously close to suspension due to technical foul trouble

Clark has been brilliant over her last six games. Here's a look at her performances:

19 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds (W vs WAS)

32 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds (W vs CHI)

25 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds (W vs CON)

21 points, 14 assists, 5 rebounds (W vs TOR)

26 points, 7 assists, 2 rebounds (L vs ATL)

26 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds (L vs ATL)

24 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds (W vs PHX)

Clark now has the most consecutive 20+ point and 5+ assist games in WNBA history. The drawback here now is that the Fever star has to be careful, as her next three technical fouls will result in a one game suspension. It's fair for her to question the decision, especially after the one she received on Monday night.

Clark was assessed a technical after her squabble with Bonner, where all she did was clap and share a few words.

Caitlin Clark when asked about receiving her 5th technical foul this season:



"I got a technical for clapping. We should all just go on the calendar now and pick a game that I'm going to be suspended for if I'm going to get technicals for clapping." pic.twitter.com/k5HLOoM2N4 — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) June 23, 2026

Clark's fiery demeanor has got her into trouble with referees all season, whether it's fair or not. They'll need the de-escalation committee to tighten up when Clark is about to argue a call.