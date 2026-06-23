Caitlin Clark Plays Hero to Save Fever in Feisty Mercury Clash: Takeaways

The Indiana Fever got off to an awful start against the Phoenix Mercury—and then Caitlin Clark happened.

The Fever scored only six points in the first frame, with three coming on a Kelsey Mitchell shot from deep with only 1.7 seconds remaining. It was a quarter Clark called "embarrassing" at halftime.

The Fever star took matters into her own hands in the second quarter, creating for herself and others and shooting from all over the floor. Clark's hero ball, which came to the tune of 15 points and 4 assists, and included two makes from 30+ feet, was a result of her simply making things happen while controlling the rock.

Caitlin Clark is an absolute cheat code. 15 points in the second quarter.



She’s cooking. pic.twitter.com/e5oZ3Sacdz — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 23, 2026

This allowed Indiana to overcome the 19-6 first quarter hole and tie the game heading into the half. In the second half, the offense as a whole was humming and the Fever pulled away behind equal opportunity looks, riding a 30-9 third quarter as the catalyst toward a 86-77 victory.

What also stood out about Clark's heroics was her expanded bag that was on display. Clark has shown off more midrange moves, an expanded layup and floater package, and is moving better off the ball. She finished the win with 24 points and 9 assists as she continues to improve on what was already an elite level of play.

Tempers Flare Versus DeWanna Bonner

Jun 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) reacts to a foul call during the game against the Atlanta Dream during the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

There is some history between these teams, which made sure the game didn't get boring even though it got a bit out of hand in the Fever's favor.

DeWanna Bonner was notably part of Indiana's roster for a very short period last season before abruptly departing and winding up with the Mercury. And she was a part of an exchange between the teams that led to five technicals being doled out early in the fourth quarter.

Caitlin Clark and DeWanna Bonner going at it.pic.twitter.com/IgXTEa3OdX — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) June 23, 2026

Jawing between Clark and Bonner eventually led to words being exchanged between a number of players, with double technical fouls being assessed to Bonner and Sophie Cunningham and Alyssa Thomas and Myisha Hines-Allen. Clark also picked up a technical, though she seemed perplexed as to why.

Hines-Allen later got hit with another technical and was ejected.

Monique Billings and Lexie Hull Wake Up

Indiana Fever forward Monique Billings (25) celebrates after scoring Friday, May 15, 2026, during the first half of a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fever needed more from the supporting cast, and they got it as the game went along against Phoenix. Two Indiana starters, Lexie Hull and Monique Billings, had given the team almost nothing offensively of late, but each had a strong outing in this one. Billings scored 14 on a perfect 4-4 from the floor, while Hull added 8 on 2-3 shooting.

Indiana also got good minutes from Raven Johnson in a reserve role, as she helped pick up the energy and the team's pace of play.

Mitchell got in on the action as usual, dropping 22 points, 9 coming in the third when the team began to pull away.

All in all, it was the inverse of the recent trend that has seen the Fever blow big leads, and should at least temporarily take the heat off the squad and head coach Stephanie White. The coach and her teammates have Clark to thank for getting things started.

The Fever have a chance to build on the momentum with another home meeting against the Mercury on deck for Wednesday.