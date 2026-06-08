How to Watch Fever vs Mystics: Caitlin Clark and Indiana Look to Avenge Loss

The Indiana Fever need to start stacking wins. Indiana was unable to do so against the New York Liberty, a game the Fever controlled for most of the contest, leading by as many as 12 points, before ultimately falling 83-75.

What sank the Fever in this loss: foul trouble. The Liberty finished 33-of-40 from the free throw line. Caitlin Clark picked up her fifth foul with 6:26 left in the fourth quarter, which forced the Fever to sit their star player at a critical point in the game. Things unraveled for the Fever from there and New York took full advantage going on a 19-4 run in the fourth to secure the victory.

Indiana hopes to bounce back quickly and start a winning streak against a struggling Washington Mystics team.

Here's everything you need to know for the Fever's Monday night game against the Mystics:

When: June 8, 2026

Time: 7pm EST

Where to watch: Peacock

Despite their most recent loss, the Fever still showed flashes of how dominant they can be when firing on all cylinders.

Clark struggled to get going early missing her first five shot attempts, but it was the Fever's ball movement and ability to attack the glass and give themselves second chance possessions that gave them control early. This was due in large part to the efforts of veteran Monique Billings, as she put up her best game since joining the Fever, finishing with 15 points and 8 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Caitlin Clark, Fever Look to Avenge Early Loss to Mystics: Keys to the Game

The Fever will conclude their short road trip in D.C. and will be looking for a measure of revenge against Washington. The Mystics (4-5) squeaked by the Fever in their first meeting back on May 15, winning 104-102 in overtime.

This contest included an electric fourth quarter from Clark, who hit five three-pointers in that frame to get the Fever back in the game and send it to extra time.

To come away with the win in this rematch, the Fever will have to make some adjustments from their earlier meeting with the Mystics. First order of business will be shutting down Washington's talented frontcourt, as they present problems for Indiana. Kiki Iriafen's presence in the paint creates consistent second-chance scoring opportunities for Washington. She's averaging 9.7 rebounds per game, including 13 that came against Indiana. Shakira Austin is another player to be aware of after she brought down 9 rebounds in the win over the Fever, contributing 19 points in the process.

The Fever's frontcourt must be up to the challenge. Another big outing from Billings will be pivotal and Myisha Hines-Allen should be a key factor as well—especially with Aliyah Boston questionable for the contest with the same lower leg injury that has plagued her of late.

The Mystics have plenty of talented shooters, including Sonia Citron, who put on a 30-point show in their first head-to-head meeting, but the Fever have strong shooters of their own. Their offensive firepower starts with Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, both who are averaging double-digit figures in scoring. Picking up the tempo and getting the Mystics on their heels will be paramount for Indiana.

The Fever have made it clear they are still searching for an identity and this stretch of games is a good place to find it. They face a struggling Chicago Sky squad and a lowly Connecticut Sun team next. But the turnaround needs to begin against the Mystics.

The game versus the Mystics is another Commissioner's Cup matchup for the Fever. They are currently 1-1 in cup play (5-5 overall).