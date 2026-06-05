Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell Answer Challenge Against Dream: Fever Takeaways

The two-game losing streak heard around the world is over. The Indiana Fever snapped their mini skid in defeating the Atlanta Dream 83-71—with the backcourt leading the way.

Kelsey Mitchell, who said how the team responded to hard times would define them, was electric in dropping a game-high 25 points on 11-15 shooting, surpassing 5,000 career points in the process.

Meanwhile, Clark didn't shoot the ball particularly well (6-17), but her playmaking was on full display, and she hit some big momentum threes and tough buckets throughout the course of the contest. Clark finished with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists in the win.

The third member of Indiana's big three also delivered as Aliyah Boston contributed 19 points and 7 rebounds—notably knocking shots from beyond the arc (she was 3-4 from deep).



Fever Defense Improves

May 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) claps as she waits for play to resume against the Golden State Valkyries in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Another challenge was answered as Indiana handled Atlanta, given the Fever's much maligned defense was excellent.

Clark in particular has been singled out for being targeted by the opposition, but she held up strong on that end in this one, playing stout one-on-one defense on Dream star Rhyne Howard at times, and generally holding her ground in most matchups.

The Fever were also better at helping one another on that end. Sophie Cunningham had pointed out that the team has only been able to play one defensive scheme this season due to lack of execution, but they were on a string in this one and offered much better help for one another in rotations.

In this instance the box score told the story. The Dream were only able to muster 71 points and were held to just 34% shooting.





Billings in Starting Lineup Not Working

Indiana Fever forward Monique Billings (25) shoots during the first half of an WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Doug McSchooler/Special to IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not everything was great for the Fever. Monique Billings continues to struggle mightily. The Fever's starting five has been a negative thus far this season (albeit in a small sample size) and once again the team found a rhythm once some subs checked in.

Billings only logged 13 scoreless minutes, while every player off the bench got more time on the floor.

Expect coach Stephanie White to take a look at starting Myisha Hines-Allen in place of Billings if this keeps up, which would allow Billings to assume the role of backup big, breaking the awkward fit she has been next to Boston due to her inability to stretch the floor.

Hines-Allen played 16 minutes against Atlanta. She only had 5 points but her toughness inside, fluidity within the offense, and screening ability stood out.

Cunningham contributed 8 points, hitting 2-3 from deep. Rookie Raven Johnson actually had the most run of non-starters, scoring 5 points, dishing out 3 assists and nabbing 3 steals in 23 minutes.

All of the above coming in a much-needed win for the Fever.