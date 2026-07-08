How to Watch Fever vs Sparks: Indiana Looks to Build Upon Huge Win

The Indiana Fever have a little winning streak going on currently. They've played just two games over the last 10 days, but won both of those contests. The Fever have done that without Caitlin Clark, who suffered a back injury in their most recent loss to the Phoenix Mercury on June 24.

While the Fever await Clark's return, and she said she is "very hopeful" to be back in the lineup versus the Los Angeles Sparks, they've been able to grab some wins in her absence. Their last win came against the Las Vegas Aces, who were missing MVP A'ja Wilson. With both teams having their star players out due to injury, the Fever were able to come away with a huge 84-68 win on the road.

Some of the Fever's supporting cast have begun to step up. Of course, Kelsey Mitchell (27 points) and Aliyah Boston (18 points, 10 rebounds) were able to impact the game as they normally do. Lexie Hull added in 10 points of her own, while Sophie Cunningham went 3/5 from deep. Rookie Raven Johnson also had 6 points and 6 rebounds.

As the Fever continue their West Coast trip, here's how to watch them take on the Sparks:

When: July 8, 2026

Time: 10pm ET

Where to watch: USA Network/CNBC

Fever need to take advantage of West Coast trip

Sunday's win against the Aces kicked off a four-game roadtrip for the Fever. It'll continue on Wednesday against the Sparks, then another meeting with the Phoenix Mercury and finally a showdown with the Las Vegas Aces.

The Fever currently sit in sixth place in the WNBA standings and second in the Eastern conference. They simply overpowered the Sparks in their last matchup, coming away with a 24 point win. Four Fever players scored double digits in that game.

If the Sparks couldn't hang with the Fever when Clark was out, imagine what it will look like if she is able to suit up. Clark is listed as probable to play while Boston is questionable with a right lower leg injury.

Status Report for tomorrow's game at Los Angeles:



Caitlin Clark - Probable (back)

Aliyah Boston - Questionable (right lower leg) pic.twitter.com/rGrbzTpoUx — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 8, 2026

Indiana's let too many games slip away this season, their record should be better than what it is right now. Coming off of beating a 15-win Aces team, there's no reason they should play down to their competition and lose to a struggling Sparks squad.

The same goes for their next game after this against the Mercury, who have the same amount of wins as the Sparks currently. Their trip ends in Vegas on Sunday with another showdown against the Aces.

This is a critical road trip for the Fever that can go a long way toward securing their standing come season's end.