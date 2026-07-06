Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston Prove Too Much for Aces: Fever Takeaways

Each team was down a superstar, as the Indiana Fever were missing Caitlin Clark, while the Las Vegas Aces were without A'ja Wilson, but it was Indiana that overcame the absence better in defeating the Aces 84-68 in Vegas.

The Fever had plenty of time to prepare for the matchup, as their last game was more than a week ago and they made the most of the rest, practice, and prep time to pick up the victory led by the team's other two All-Stars in Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

Mitchell scored 27 points, her third straight game scoring more than 25. Boston added 18 points and 10 rebounds in taking advantage of the Wilson-less Aces frontcourt. The Fever center hit 3-of-4 from deep, as her outside shot continues to be a real evolution in her game.

Boston is shooting well over 40% while attempting more than 3x her previous career-high.

It was the Fever's first-ever regular season win in Las Vegas, something Mitchell credited in large part to the time off and extra practice time afterward.

Fever Role Players Step Up

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) smiles Wednesday, June 24, 2026, during the second half of a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Phoenix Mercury defeated the Indiana Fever, 111-109. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was another balanced attack for Indiana. Lexie Hull found her offense a bit, including a buzzer-beating midrange jumper before the half. Hull contributed 10 points to support the stars.

Sophie Cunningham continued her hot shooting off the bench, knocking down 3 triples to tally 9 points. Raven Johnson played 22 minutes adding 6 points herself, though she didn't shoot the ball particularly well. But Johnson added value in other areas, grabbing 6 rebounds.

Defense and Rebounding Make Difference

Indiana Fever forward Monique Billings (25) celebrates after scoring Friday, May 15, 2026, during the first half of a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking of rebounding, the Fever victory was powered on the boards and on the defensive side of the floor. Indiana outrebounded the Aces 39 to 30 with Monique Billings grabbing 6 and Myisha Hines-Allen snaring 5 on top of the numbers from Boston and Johnson.

The Fever also held Vegas to just 68 points, which is the lowest total they've allowed to any opponent on the season thus far.

Indiana won't have as much rest before the next game, but they still will have a few days to get ready to face a struggling Sparks team in Los Angeles. The Fever hope to have Caitlin Clark back for that one, the first of a back-to-back before they face the Mercury in Phoenix Thursday and finish their west coast road trip against the Aces again next Sunday.

This latest win seems like something the team can build on as they look to round into contending form to match the expectations coming into the season.