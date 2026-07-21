How to Watch Fever vs Sun: Indiana Aims For Another Win Ahead of All Star Break

The Indiana Fever have followed up their road trip with a strong start to the homestand. Indiana went 3-1 on the West Coast and now aim to match that record with another win on Wednesday night when they'll take on the Connecticut Sun.

The Fever are coming off of a huge win against the New York Liberty, thanks in part to the brilliance of their big three. Kelsey Mitchell specifically has been on fire for what seems like an eternity at this point. Mitchell was able to record 33 points on 71% shooting from the field.

Caitlin Clark, who came off of a career-high 45 points the previous night against the Seattle Storm, posted 17 points and 7 assists in just 26 minutes of play. Aliyah Boston added in 15 points and 7 rebounds after being held out of the Storm game.

Here's how to watch the Fever take on the Sun:

When: Wednesday, July 22

Time: 8pm ET

Where to watch: USA Network

Indiana can go into All Star break atop Eastern conference with win on Wednesday

They had some struggles early on and there's still work to do, but the Fever have really kicked things up a notch recently. They're currently 7-3 over their last 10 games and scored 100+ points in five of those.

With Clark settling back into the lineup, Mitchell being on a tear and Boston getting back up to speed, it's easy to see why the Fever have been kicking as of late. It also helps when the bench has provided valuable minutes, especially down the stretch.

Veteran Tyasha Harris has been solid in relief of Clark, as she was able to add 11 points in the win against the Liberty. Sophie Cunningham has continued her sharpshooter mentality off the bench, scoring 11 points of her own in their last game.

Clark's continuing to look more like herself lately. It's why she was named AP Player of the Week.

your @AP Player of the Week, Caitlin Clark 📰🙌 pic.twitter.com/YEqXkEx0bF — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 20, 2026

One thing Clark needs to be careful of is her technical fouls. She picked one up early in the win against New York, giving her six on the year. Two more and she'll serve a one-game suspension. Clark, who isn't afraid to show her fiery side, said she won't change her approach when talking to referees.

#Fever star Caitlin Clark on her sixth technical foul:



“I just yelled at him to call it. Obviously, it was a pretty quick technical but, whatever.”



Does CC think she needs to change her approach since she’s so close to eight techs and an automatic one-game suspension?



“No.” pic.twitter.com/8m5gia4L4l — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 20, 2026

The Fever will need Clark and the gang to come together and end the first half of the season on a high note. Heading into the All Star break with six wins in their last eight games will give them serious momentum before going into the backend of the regular season.