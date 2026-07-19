The Caitlin Clark-Kelsey Mitchell Connection Should Scare All Fever Opponents

There's no question the Indiana Fever's All-Star backcourt of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell is made up of two individually brilliant players. But what should be particularly concerning for future Fever opponents is that the connection between the two seems to be growing as the 2026 season continues.

This has been particularly apparent during Indiana's current two-game winning streak. Not only did Clark have perhaps the best performance of her career in a win over the Seattle Storm Friday, but Mitchell was the driving force behind the team's victory against the New York Liberty the next night.

The pair combined for 125 points across the back-to-back wins, yet it was their chemistry on the court that was also noteworthy.

Clark found Mitchell on several backdoor cuts across the contests, with the numerous instances looking like replays. Defenses have a tough time with this action given the attention Clark draws on the perimeter, as Mitchell uses her speed to her advantage when there is a moment of indecision and Clark's vision allows her to find her in stride.

Caitlin Clark finds Kelsey Mitchell on the back door 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/SebsDoDjcS — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) July 19, 2026

Even more interesting was a play that served as a bit of the inverse late against the Liberty. In this instance Mitchell caught the ball off a feed from Clark. Clark then cut the lane, before relocating to the corner. Mitchell took a hard drive toward the lane and found Clark on a wraparound pass for a three. Breanna Stewart did her best to defend both, but ultimately was at the mercy of a Clark head-fake prior to the bucket.

caitlin clark with the relocation and a three-pointer going to her right.



we really been in the lab. pic.twitter.com/QkWgBdVifF — like water 🌊 (@buddhishly) July 19, 2026

What made the sequence noteworthy is that Clark's shooting ability was leveraged without the ball in her hands. While she is typically the playmaker, in this case Mitchell found her on the move.

These pick-your-poison situations make the Clark-Mitchell connection nearly impossible to guard and they appear to be evolving their methods of attack.

More Minutes Together Should Only Lead to Improved Chemistry

May 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White talks to guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) and Caitlin Clark (22) in the second half against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell is having the best season of her career so far, and belongs in MVP conversations as a result. She is currently second in the WNBA in points per game (behind A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces) averaging 23.3 on nearly 50% shooting.

Clark, meanwhile, is top-five in both scoring and assists. But given she missed so much of the 2025 campaign due to injury, and was out of the lineup recently and on a minutes restriction since her return, the floor time between the duo has been limited.

However, with Clark's minutes ticking up over the last two games, and with her seemingly back to full health, the full potential of the pairing has been on full display. And that should be a scary proposition for any team opposing the Indiana Fever.