Indiana Fever Face One of WNBA’s Toughest Remaining Schedules in Playoff Race

While the Indiana Fever still have solid chances of winning a WNBA championship this season, they have their work cut out for them in the regular season's second half if they're to put themselves in good positioning for the postseason. They're currently 17-10, which would make them the league's No. 5 seed for the playoffs if the season ended today.

Of the eight teams that are currently in place to make the playoffs, the Fever have the second-hardest schedule for the rest of the regular season. Their upcoming opponents have a .527 winning percentage. The only top-eight team with a tougher road for the rest of the regular season is the Minnesota Lynx, who have a .555 average opponent winning percentage.

I calculated the remaining strength of schedule for the current top 8 WNBA teams. Here's the result



Easiest → Hardest:



🟢 Golden State (.454)

🟢 Dallas (.469)

🟢 Las Vegas (.475)

🟢 Washington (.483)

🟡 Atlanta (.500)

🟠 New York (.516)

🔴 Indiana (.527)

🔴 Minnesota (.555) — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) July 27, 2026

Breaking Down the Fever's Second-Half WNBA Schedule

The biggest reason why the Fever and the Lynx have the two toughest remaining schedules out of the league's top eight teams is that they play each other three times.

Indiana and Minnesota haven't faced each other yet this season. But they'll do so on August 2 in Minnesota, then the Fever's final two games of the regular season (September 22 and September 24) are both against the Lynx, with the first at home and the second on the road.

These games will likely be crucial for playoff seeding and will give both teams a good indication of where they're at heading into the postseason.

The Fever also play the Dallas Wings (18-9) and the New York Liberty (15-12) two more times each, which will be important games.

Eight of Indiana's final 17 games are against teams that are currently in the top six of the overall standings. Therefore, the Fever need to keep improving to be prepared for that tough slate to end the season. Plus, they need to win those 9 other games against the league's lesser teams.

What's more, 65% of the Fever’s remaining games are on the road (6 games at home and 11 on the road). They're 10-5 at home and 7-5 on the road so far this season, which shows that Indiana is better suited when playing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

All of this shows that the Fever don't have an easy path to secure a good spot in the playoffs. But the team entered the All-Star Break on a three-game win streak and has won five of their past six games.

Plus, Stephanie White's teams always improve as the season progresses. Indiana will definitely need to do so this year if they're to reach their goals.