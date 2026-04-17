Indiana Fever Free Agency Grades: Every Signing So Far

The Indiana Fever were in a much better position than many other teams going into this offseason since two of their three best players were still under contract.

Nevertheless, the Fever made some significant moves in free agency to build a potential contender around Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. None of them were necessarily bad moves, but some are more impactful than others.

Re-signing Kelsey Mitchell: A+

Sep 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in the second half during game four against the Las Vegas Aces of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Fever signed Kelsey Mitchell to a one-year supermax deal, and it’s worth every cent. Mitchell endured years of losing and still stayed loyal to the franchise. Last season, she was the driving force behind the Fever’s surprise run to the semifinals and a legitimate MVP candidate.

Re-signing Lexie Hull: A

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrates a 3-pointer Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream, 77-60. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When you have a star trio of Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, and Caitlin Clark, you need strong defense and 3-point shooting around them. So, re-signing Lexie Hull was a no-brainer. She is the perfect role player next to the big three.

Re-signing Sophie Cunningham: A

Aug 17, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) warms up before the start of the game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Cunningham’s first season with the Fever was cut short by an injury, but her versatility was on full display. She played the four and three, but also stepped into the point guard role when Clark, Sydney Colson, and Aari McDonald all suffered injuries. Keeping her around adds defense, 3-point shooting, and positional versatility that will come in handy for a team hoping to go on a deep playoff run.

Signing Monique Billings: B+

Sep 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Monique Billings (25) warms up before the game against the Dallas Wings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Monique Billings may not be the free agency get that Azurá Stevens would have been, but she should still fit in well with the Fever’s core. She can provide inside scoring and rebounding alongside and behind Aliyah Boston, she runs the floor well in transition, and she should be a great pick-and-roll partner for Clark.

Signing Tyasha Harris: B

May 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Tyasha Harris (52) drives to the basket against the Chicago Sky during the first half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Signing Ty Harris as the backup guard behind Clark is an upgrade over Sydney Colson. She was also the starting point guard for Stephanie White’s Connecticut Sun team that finished the 2024 season with the league’s best defensive rating and the third-best record. Signing her is just a super solid get.

Signing Myisha Hines-Allen: B

Jun 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Washington Mystics at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hines-Allen is another solid addition to the frontcourt. She rebounds well and finishes rather efficiently around the rim. When the Lynx added her ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, she emerged as an immediate contributor for a finals team. Hopefully, she can be the same for the Fever.

Re-signing Damiris Dantas: C

Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever forward Damiris Dantas (12) warms up before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Holding on to Dantas is a fine move, but not one that will make or break the season. She can provide center depth off the bench and has experience playing with the core, but since the Fever signed Billings, she likely won’t get a chance to make much of an impact.

Signing Shatori Walker-Kimbrough to a training camp deal: C-

Aug 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Valkyries in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Walker-Kimbrough adds a veteran presence and some guard depth, but doesn’t promise much production. She was in a similar position with the Atlanta Dream last season and averaged 1.7 points in about 8 minutes per game. If injuries pushed her into a bigger role, she could still contribute more, though. There just won’t be a lot of opportunities on a healthy Fever team, and she definitely wouldn’t be the kind of difference-maker Odyssey Sims was last season.

Signing Megan McConnell to a training camp contract: B

May 11, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Megan McConnell (16) against the Golden State Valkyries during a preseason game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Megan McConnell only got to play one game in her rookie season before she suffered an injury. After that, she had a productive offseason in the WNBL, and her brother TJ McConnell plays for the Indiana Pacers, which makes her getting a shot with the Fever a great story. Giving her a chance to claim a roster spot in training camp, even if it’s one of the two developmental spots, is not a game-changing move, but a promising one.

Signing Kayana Traylor to a training camp contract: B-

Mar 27, 2023; Seattle, WA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Kayana Traylor (23) cuts down the net after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As a second-round pick in 2023, Traylor fell victim to the limited number of roster spots in the W, and she has played overseas and in AU since. She won’t move the needle, but seeing if they can develop her into a future contributor certainly can’t hurt.