Indiana Fever Free Agency Grades: Every Signing So Far
The Indiana Fever were in a much better position than many other teams going into this offseason since two of their three best players were still under contract.
Nevertheless, the Fever made some significant moves in free agency to build a potential contender around Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. None of them were necessarily bad moves, but some are more impactful than others.
Re-signing Kelsey Mitchell: A+
The Fever signed Kelsey Mitchell to a one-year supermax deal, and it’s worth every cent. Mitchell endured years of losing and still stayed loyal to the franchise. Last season, she was the driving force behind the Fever’s surprise run to the semifinals and a legitimate MVP candidate.
Re-signing Lexie Hull: A
When you have a star trio of Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, and Caitlin Clark, you need strong defense and 3-point shooting around them. So, re-signing Lexie Hull was a no-brainer. She is the perfect role player next to the big three.
Re-signing Sophie Cunningham: A
Cunningham’s first season with the Fever was cut short by an injury, but her versatility was on full display. She played the four and three, but also stepped into the point guard role when Clark, Sydney Colson, and Aari McDonald all suffered injuries. Keeping her around adds defense, 3-point shooting, and positional versatility that will come in handy for a team hoping to go on a deep playoff run.
Signing Monique Billings: B+
Monique Billings may not be the free agency get that Azurá Stevens would have been, but she should still fit in well with the Fever’s core. She can provide inside scoring and rebounding alongside and behind Aliyah Boston, she runs the floor well in transition, and she should be a great pick-and-roll partner for Clark.
Signing Tyasha Harris: B
Signing Ty Harris as the backup guard behind Clark is an upgrade over Sydney Colson. She was also the starting point guard for Stephanie White’s Connecticut Sun team that finished the 2024 season with the league’s best defensive rating and the third-best record. Signing her is just a super solid get.
Signing Myisha Hines-Allen: B
Hines-Allen is another solid addition to the frontcourt. She rebounds well and finishes rather efficiently around the rim. When the Lynx added her ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, she emerged as an immediate contributor for a finals team. Hopefully, she can be the same for the Fever.
Re-signing Damiris Dantas: C
Holding on to Dantas is a fine move, but not one that will make or break the season. She can provide center depth off the bench and has experience playing with the core, but since the Fever signed Billings, she likely won’t get a chance to make much of an impact.
Signing Shatori Walker-Kimbrough to a training camp deal: C-
Walker-Kimbrough adds a veteran presence and some guard depth, but doesn’t promise much production. She was in a similar position with the Atlanta Dream last season and averaged 1.7 points in about 8 minutes per game. If injuries pushed her into a bigger role, she could still contribute more, though. There just won’t be a lot of opportunities on a healthy Fever team, and she definitely wouldn’t be the kind of difference-maker Odyssey Sims was last season.
Signing Megan McConnell to a training camp contract: B
Megan McConnell only got to play one game in her rookie season before she suffered an injury. After that, she had a productive offseason in the WNBL, and her brother TJ McConnell plays for the Indiana Pacers, which makes her getting a shot with the Fever a great story. Giving her a chance to claim a roster spot in training camp, even if it’s one of the two developmental spots, is not a game-changing move, but a promising one.
Signing Kayana Traylor to a training camp contract: B-
As a second-round pick in 2023, Traylor fell victim to the limited number of roster spots in the W, and she has played overseas and in AU since. She won’t move the needle, but seeing if they can develop her into a future contributor certainly can’t hurt.
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Elaine Blum covers women’s basketball for On SI from Europe. She has been writing about women's hoops since 2023 and holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism and a master’s degree in American Studies with a focus on women’s and gender studies. She started playing basketball when she was 10 years old and won several league and state championships at the youth and senior level.