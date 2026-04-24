Aliyah Boston's New Offensive Wrinkle Has Fever Fans Intrigued

Indiana Fever star center Aliyah Boston has cemented herself as one of the most imposing paint presences in the WNBA throughout her career, both on offense and defense.

However, that doesn't mean she's a complete player. While Boston has shown an ability to make an occasional midrange shot, three-point shooting hasn't been in her repertoire with the Fever. But this is something the 24-year-old has been working on, which was shown by her finding success from three-point range during Unrivaled earlier this year.

After one Unrivaled game in late January, Boston said, “I spent the offseason, honestly, just shooting a lot of threes. I know that’s something I want to be able to be ready to do consistently for the Fever. And so that was definitely my mindset and goal going into it. I think 3-on-3 is definitely helping me just continue to work on my timing, on my spacing, just getting a good amount of them up during a game. But yeah, this is definitely helping," per an X post from @FeverBandwagon.

Aliyah Boston (7) | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aliyah Boston's Three-Point Emphasis in Training Camp Is Catching Fever Fan Attention

It would now appear that Boston is bringing this shooting focus into the Fever's training camp, as IndyStar's Brian Haenchen made an X post on April 24 that showed Boston getting three-point shots up.

Aliyah Boston 3-point footage dot mov pic.twitter.com/FFVO1Yg3cs — hank 🇰🇷 (@Brian_Haenchen) April 24, 2026

Fever fans are liking what they see, which is being made clear by their social media reactions.

"great shooting footage & fun to watch 🔥," wrote @my_basketb95166.

"This league is already in trouble but if AB can shoot 35-40% on 3-4 3's a game, just give us the trophy mid season," added @Jman2376.

@YoitsRosie added, "Love this for her game".

"I would like to say that I believe whole-heartedly in the AB three pointer. ✨," wrote @FeverBandwagon.

I would like to say that I believe whole-heartedly in the AB three pointer. ✨ https://t.co/Zd3WfnqWXZ — Jess (@FeverBandwagon) April 24, 2026

"Her at 30% would change our lives," said @nomnom4u.

@FeverDreams22 added, "Look at my shooter 💪🥵".

"our stretch 5," wrote @worldchamp44.

"Ab 32% on 3 attempts per game is all I need from you!" noted @danisnow27.

Ab 32% on 3 attempts per game is all I need from you! https://t.co/qZlEHgbXW4 — Dani🇵🇷💜 (@danisnow27) April 24, 2026

"Aliyah said she was going to practice her 3s during the offseason and it’s looking like it paid off 👀," said @_girltalk.

"finalllyyyyy 😭 extended Aliyah on court action," wrote @fl0ridab0yruss.

It's interesting to think about how the Fever's offense might develop and expand if Boston spends more time around the three-point line. It would likely be the byproduct of her pick-and-roll game with Caitlin Clark, which could create ample opportunities.