Caitlin Clark to Miss Fever vs Sparks Game With Groin Injury

The Indiana Fever's rollercoaster season continues, as the team announced superstar guard Caitlin Clark will miss another game due to injury. Clark is out for the contest against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday, with a groin issue being listed on the injury report as the reason for the absence.

Of course, this comes on the heels of Clark having missed several weeks due to a quad strain earlier in the season. She made her return in an electric performance against the New York Liberty on June 14 and has played in the team's last five contests.

Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Los Angeles:



Caitlin Clark – Out (left groin) pic.twitter.com/eErBMTmJLt — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 26, 2025

Clark is in the midst of an extended shooting slump and the Fever have several games packed into a compact timeframe on the schedule, including a back-to-back tilt with the Dallas Wings on the road on Friday. So, perhaps the team is simply exercising the utmost caution when it comes to Clark, in order to keep her healthy for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

Still, any time Clark appears on the injury report it serves as a scare for not just Fever fans, but the WNBA as a whole. She has proven time and again to be the engine for Indiana, and the single biggest influence on overall league interest.

Surely the Fever will provide more details on the nature of the issue Clark is dealing with in short order. But for the time being, she will be sidelined at least for the showdown against the Sparks Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

