Lexie Hull Sends 9-Word Verdict on Caitlin Clark's Shooting Slump After Fever Win

The Indiana Fever got their record back to .500 after their 94-86 victory over the Seattle Storm on June 24.

This might have been the most impressive victory of the season for the Fever. Despite them coming off two consecutive losses, dealing with the DeWanna Bonner situation, and finishing up a three-game road trip on the west coast, the Fever still played what might have been the most complete 40-minute game of their 2025 campaign so far.

Not to mention that they did so with another woeful shooting night from star guard Caitlin Clark, who finished the win with 6 points (marking the second-lowest scoring total of her WNBA career) on 3 of 13 shooting and 0 of 6 from behind the three-point arc.

Clark is now 1 for 23 from three in her last three games, which could be the worst three-game stretch of her basketball career (at least spanning back to college). However, Lexie Hull (who added 15 points and 11 rebounds) made it clear that Clark's shooting woes aren't alarming to their team when speaking with the media after Tuesday's win.

"She'll be fine. I don't think we're worried, we're not worried about it," Hull said when asked how she'll support Clark through this shooting slump, per a video from Tony East's YouTube account. "She's a great shooter, she's a great player. This happens to every player, every great player.

"She'll be fine. Yeah. We're not worried about it," Hull concluded.

Perhaps those last nine words from Hull can help quell the concern of Clark and Fever fans around the world who are, in fact, worried about it.

