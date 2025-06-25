Indiana Fever On SI

Lexie Hull Sends 9-Word Verdict on Caitlin Clark's Shooting Slump After Fever Win

Indiana Fever standout Lexie Hull sent a strong message about Caitlin Clark's prolonged shooting woes after their team's June 24 win.
Grant Young|
May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) during the second quarter against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) during the second quarter against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Indiana Fever got their record back to .500 after their 94-86 victory over the Seattle Storm on June 24.

This might have been the most impressive victory of the season for the Fever. Despite them coming off two consecutive losses, dealing with the DeWanna Bonner situation, and finishing up a three-game road trip on the west coast, the Fever still played what might have been the most complete 40-minute game of their 2025 campaign so far.

Not to mention that they did so with another woeful shooting night from star guard Caitlin Clark, who finished the win with 6 points (marking the second-lowest scoring total of her WNBA career) on 3 of 13 shooting and 0 of 6 from behind the three-point arc.

Clark is now 1 for 23 from three in her last three games, which could be the worst three-game stretch of her basketball career (at least spanning back to college). However, Lexie Hull (who added 15 points and 11 rebounds) made it clear that Clark's shooting woes aren't alarming to their team when speaking with the media after Tuesday's win.

"She'll be fine. I don't think we're worried, we're not worried about it," Hull said when asked how she'll support Clark through this shooting slump, per a video from Tony East's YouTube account. "She's a great shooter, she's a great player. This happens to every player, every great player.

"She'll be fine. Yeah. We're not worried about it," Hull concluded.

Perhaps those last nine words from Hull can help quell the concern of Clark and Fever fans around the world who are, in fact, worried about it.

Recommended Reading:

Published | Modified
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the Indiana Fever and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Share on XFollow GrvntYoung
Home/News