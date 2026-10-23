Fever Firing GM Amber Cox Could Spell Trouble for Stephanie White

On Friday, the Indiana Fever announced that they fired General Manager Amber Cox. This news arrived a few hours after Indiana announced the departure of longtime Team President Kelly Krauskopf.

Mel Raines, the president and CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E), released a statement regarding Cox's departure through the Fever's social media account on Friday that read, “Through her two seasons with the Fever, Amber has helped us navigate the seismic growth of both the WNBA and our franchise. We’re grateful for her contributions and wish her the very best moving forward.”

It's clear that the Fever are cleaning house after what ended up as a disappointing 2026 season that saw Indiana lose in the first round against the Las Vegas Aces.

And if the Fever are cleaning house, the next natural question is regarding head coach Stephanie White's future.

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White during a WNBA playoff game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Stephanie White Might Be Next Fever Domino to Fall

After Amber Cox was hired as the Fever's general manager after the 2024 season, one of the first moves she made was hiring White from the Connecticut Sun.

A coach and a general manager's fate are often tied with one another, and this is especially true when a GM brings a new coach in right after they are hired.

Not only are Cox and White tied in that way, but the same will be true for whoever the Fever hire as their next general manager. They're going to want a say in who the team's head coach is, which will likely put White in a tough spot regarding her job security if said new GM wants to bring in their own voice at coach.

Many Fever fans were already clamoring to fire White after Indiana's underwhelming season finish. This news of Cox's firing makes that outcome seem more likely, although it might happen a bit later than it otherwise would, because the Fever's ownership might want to hire a GM first, who can then decide whether they want to keep White around.

There's no question that both the vacant GM job and the potentially vacant head coaching job will be highly sought after, given the talent Indiana has on their roster right now. But those in charge of making these decisions will likely take their time to ensure that the right people are brought on board.

In the meantime, White will surely be keeping a close eye on her phone in the coming weeks.

Update: Subsequent reports have indicated that Stephanie White is expected to remain the Indiana Fever's head coach despite the front office changes. However, her fate could still ultimately rest with new leadership.