Michelle Onyiah Joins Indiana Fever—What to Know About New Addition

On Friday morning, the Indiana Fever announced that they had signed forward Ugonne “Michelle” Onyiah to the team’s second (and final) Player Development roster spot.

Onyiah isn't a known name in the basketball community, so it's interesting to take a closer look at what she has done in her career to this point and assess why Indiana might have decided to sign her, along with how she might benefit the Fever's roster for the rest of this season.

California forward Ugonne (Michelle) Onyiah during ACC Media Day | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Who is Michelle Onyiah?

Onyiah is a 22-year-old forward who most recently played for the Charlotte Crown in the Upshot League. This is a professional basketball league in the United States that's in the middle of its inaugural season right now.

Onyiah got off to a hot start with the Crown, as she was leading the Upshot League in blocks per game (1.1), had the third-most rebounds per game (6.9), and was also averaging 9.6 points per game when Indiana signed her.

Before joining the Upshot League, Onyiah spent the 2025-26 offseason playing in Belgium, where she averaged 11.1 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per game for Basket Namur Capitale.

She played five seasons at University of California, Berkeley, and led the ACC Conference in field goal percentage (60.3%) during her final season there.

Why Does Michelle Onyiah Make Sense for Fever?

Frankly, it is unlikely that Onyiah will see the court much for Indiana this season. And the only reason she would is that Indiana is hit with the injury bug, which would not be ideal. But the Fever's front office clearly sees potential with Onyiah, or at least believes she can make some sort of impact if they need to make her active for games (players on development contracts can appear in up to 12 games before needing to be converted to a regular contract).

It seems that Onyiah's biggest asset is her defense an athleticism. She's clearly a skilled rim protector and is more than capable of crashing the boards, which is always an important attribute for a forward to have. The Fever's defensive struggles have been well-documented to this point, so adding a solid defensive presence does them well.

That being said, Onyiah's fit with the Fever offense isn't as clear. The team's scheme benefits from bigs who can shoot three-pointers, which is something Aliyah Boston has really developed this season.

Onyiah didn't take a single three-pointer during her five-season college career, and doesn't seem to have developed one in the Upshot League.

Still, she's an intriguing addition for Indiana, and perhaps can sharpen her shooting skills while practicing with the Fever's roster this season. As is, she projects as a strong development project to add frontcourt depth and another player who can potentially thrive within the team's fast pace.