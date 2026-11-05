Monique Billings $800K Contract Quirk Could Change Indiana Fever Offseason

Monique Billings is one of several Indiana Fever players who did not perform up to their capability or expectations this past season.

This is especially true because Billings was given a two-year, $1.6 million contract in the offseason. That much money showed that the Fever viewed Billings as a key piece of their roster and a crucial cog if they were to reach their championship goals.

And that proved not to be the case, as shown by Billings' 6.5 points per game being a considerable decrease from the 7.3 points per game she produced with the Golden State Valkyries in 2025.

It seemed like Indiana was forced to try to trade the 30-year-old this offseason or just deal with the final season and the remaining $800,000 on her contract next year. But Tony East of The IX Sports pointed out a pivotal quirk in her contract that could completely change how Indiana handles Billings.

"Four league sources shared that the coming season of Billings’ agreement is only protected if she is still under her current contract after Feb. 1, 2027, meaning that Indiana could get out of her $800k deal for the coming season without making a trade," East wrote in an article that was published on Wednesday.

Indiana Fever forward Monique Billings (25) rushes up the court Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cutting Ties With Monique Billings Could Create Fever Roster Flexibility

This essentially means that if the Fever aren't willing to find a trade partner for Billings (which seems unlikely, given that she is being overpaid relative to her performance), they could cut her before February and free up that $800,000 worth of salary.

Perhaps the Fever's front office believes Billings deserves another shot to prove her worth. Or perhaps they could instead prefer to cut ties with her and spend that $800,000 on other roster pieces, thus creating more depth to a roster that will sorely need more production from role players than it received in 2025.

Or that money could go toward keeping star guard Kelsey Mitchell around, who will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The bottom line is that this clause in Billings' contract creates a level of flexibility that most didn't realize they had until East's report. And $800,000 is nothing to scoff at when building a competitive roster.

Indiana has several other important decisions to make regarding front office personnel and the coaching staff. But eventually, they'll have to decide whether they want to keep Billings around for that $800,000 or send her loose and spend that elsewhere.