3 Key Dates That Stand Out on Indiana Fever’s 2026 WNBA Schedule

Opposing WNBA teams surely circle the Indiana Fever on the calendar when looking at the schedule. That's because the Fever have the biggest draw in the sport in Caitlin Clark and make up the league's highest-rated contests.

But just because the Fever are no strangers to marquee matchups doesn't mean there isn't a little extra excitement when Indiana faces off with certain franchises.

And with the 2026 WNBA schedule freshly released, here are three games that stand out immediately for the Fever.

Saturday May 9 vs Dallas Wings

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) hug Sunday, July 13, 2025, ahead of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What better place to start than the season opener. The Fever will host Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings to get things started in the 2026 campaign. Of course, this matchup is not only noteworthy because it kicks off the season, but given it will be another meeting between Clark and Bueckers—a showdown that could become the league's next great rivalry moving forward.

Thursday June 11 vs Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts to a flagrant foul from Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) on Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of rivalries, there's always a little extra spice involved when the Fever face-off with Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Last year, the WNBA attempted to capitalize on this by scheduling the two teams to play five times, but it didn't work as planned due to injury. Regardless, it will still be a big deal when Indiana and Chicago meet up for the first of three contests in 2026 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a Commissioner's Cup tilt.

Sunday July 5 at Las Vegas Aces

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) defends Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only will the Fever's July trip to Las Vegas let them test their mettle against the reigning champs, but it will also serve as the first rematch of the semi-finals series that went all the way to overtime of Game 5. The Aces eventually were able to overcome a short-handed Fever squad, but things could look quite different this time around considering Indiana will hopefully be heading into the contest at full strength.

Those are just a few of the dates that stand out on first look at the schedule. But there is a lot more to get excited about given the Fever will also face off for the first time against the league's new expansion franchises in the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire and since playoff implications will surely add gravitas to plenty of other contests.

The opponent is probably of less consequence to Fever fans than simply seeing the squad back in action, because Indiana is certainly set up for success upon the completion of a new CBA and entering the 2026 WNBA season.

