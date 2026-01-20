Fever have everything in place for the next Indiana championship

Caitlin Clark made no secret of who she was rooting for in the college football national championship game.

That was in part due to Indiana Hoosiers star wide receiver Elijah Sarratt revealing that his dog is named CC in her honor. And, of course, there is also the state connection given Clark now plays for the Indiana Fever—even if that meant putting any Big 10 rivalry bad blood in the rearview from her time at Iowa.

📲| Caitlin Clark commented and reposted a TikTok about Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt, who revealed he named his dog “CC” after her 🐶🫶🏻 — showing love and support for Indiana ahead of Monday night 👀🏈 pic.twitter.com/KECDAPzrlW — ccᯓ★ (@clarkmode_) January 18, 2026

The Hoosiers did wind up defeating the Miami Hurricanes to capture the title, much to the delight of Clark and the state of Indiana. But obviously the Fever star has her sights set on a championship of her own once the WNBA season tips off in 2026.

What a story @IndianaFootball give coach cig his movie now!! Congrats!!!!!!! — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) January 20, 2026

Fortunately, the franchise is in a strong position to accomplish that goal once a CBA is done and the league opens for business.

Indiana Fever core gives the team a head start

Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7), Caitlin Clark (22) and Kelsey Mitchell (0) take a phot before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One advantage the Fever have over the rest of the league is that Clark and Aliyah Boston are under contract. This offseason nearly every player in the WNBA not on a rookie deal is a free agent, so having those two pillars locked up is quite a head start.

The third member of the team's big 3, Kelsey Mitchell, is once again a free agent. But Indiana has made it clear bringing her back is priority number one.

THEY ARE A SET DO NOT SEPARATE 🥹 https://t.co/huOWxJGUcg pic.twitter.com/gvHlckZVOh — commissioner ella 😌 (@fromhalfcourt_) January 19, 2026

Beyond the trio, glue player Lexie Hull is a restricted free agent, meaning her future is ultimately under team control, and fan-favorite Sophie Cunningham has made it clear she hopes to remain with the organization.

So, the foundation should be fairly set when the Fever go shopping in free agency to supplement the existing core.

Health could be the key difference

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) sits on the bench with Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite a bevy of injuries, including a series of ailments that kept Clark sidelined for the majority of the season, the Fever were just one game away from reaching the WNBA Finals in 2025.

It stands to reason that if coach Stephanie White was able to maximize a roster featuring hardship signings, she will be able to turn a full-strength Fever team into a juggernaut.

Clark being at 100% is obviously the key, and she had no limitations when participating in USA Basketball camp in December.

Fever fans can't wait to see her and the rest of the squad back on the floor, as the team has everything in place to bring the next championship to Indiana.

