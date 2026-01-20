Fever have everything in place for the next Indiana championship
Caitlin Clark made no secret of who she was rooting for in the college football national championship game.
That was in part due to Indiana Hoosiers star wide receiver Elijah Sarratt revealing that his dog is named CC in her honor. And, of course, there is also the state connection given Clark now plays for the Indiana Fever—even if that meant putting any Big 10 rivalry bad blood in the rearview from her time at Iowa.
The Hoosiers did wind up defeating the Miami Hurricanes to capture the title, much to the delight of Clark and the state of Indiana. But obviously the Fever star has her sights set on a championship of her own once the WNBA season tips off in 2026.
Fortunately, the franchise is in a strong position to accomplish that goal once a CBA is done and the league opens for business.
Indiana Fever core gives the team a head start
One advantage the Fever have over the rest of the league is that Clark and Aliyah Boston are under contract. This offseason nearly every player in the WNBA not on a rookie deal is a free agent, so having those two pillars locked up is quite a head start.
The third member of the team's big 3, Kelsey Mitchell, is once again a free agent. But Indiana has made it clear bringing her back is priority number one.
Beyond the trio, glue player Lexie Hull is a restricted free agent, meaning her future is ultimately under team control, and fan-favorite Sophie Cunningham has made it clear she hopes to remain with the organization.
So, the foundation should be fairly set when the Fever go shopping in free agency to supplement the existing core.
Health could be the key difference
Despite a bevy of injuries, including a series of ailments that kept Clark sidelined for the majority of the season, the Fever were just one game away from reaching the WNBA Finals in 2025.
It stands to reason that if coach Stephanie White was able to maximize a roster featuring hardship signings, she will be able to turn a full-strength Fever team into a juggernaut.
Clark being at 100% is obviously the key, and she had no limitations when participating in USA Basketball camp in December.
Fever fans can't wait to see her and the rest of the squad back on the floor, as the team has everything in place to bring the next championship to Indiana.
Recommended Reading:
Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his popular YouTube channel. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak On SI and Indiana Fever On SI!Follow robinlundberg