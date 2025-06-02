Aari McDonald Gives Honest First Impression of New Indiana Fever Teammates
Veteran guard Aari McDonald signed an emergency hardship exception contract with the Indiana Fever on June 2, thus making her a member of the roster while the team is waiting for three guards to get healthy.
When speaking when the media after her team's Monday practice, Fever head coach Stephanie White said of McDonald, "I've always been impressed with her ability to defend, her activity on the defensive end of the floor. Her ability to get to the paint and make a decision when she gets there.
"She is a true point guard, so she brings that energy, she brings the ability to dictate. And she has been really good so far. It has been a lot of information to absorb quickly, and she has done a great job with it," White continued.
McDonald also spoke with the media after practice and relayed a strong message about her first impression of playing with the Fever.
"When I got the call, I was very excited, very blessed, and a humbling experience joining a team like the Fever. And I'm just excited and ready to compete, and just win," McDonald said, per a video from Scott Agness' YouTube account.
McDonald later added of Monday's practice, "It was my first day. I wasn't trying to overthink, because that's when turnovers happen... Just constantly playing, not thinking too much, and calling what I'm comfortable with.
"The girls did a great job with cheering me on, and being accepting and welcoming," McDonald continued.
It's cool to hear that the Fever players made an effort to ensure McDonald felt included and part of the team during Monday's practice. Hopefully, that will translate to cohesion and camaraderie on the basketball court during Indiana's June 3 game against the Mystics.