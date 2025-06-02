Indiana Fever On SI

Aari McDonald Gives Honest First Impression of New Indiana Fever Teammates

New Indiana Fever guard Aari McDonald sent a strong message about how her new teammates treated her during Monday's practice.

Grant Young

Jul 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks guard Aari McDonald (15) dribbles the ball Las Vegas Aces in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks guard Aari McDonald (15) dribbles the ball Las Vegas Aces in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Veteran guard Aari McDonald signed an emergency hardship exception contract with the Indiana Fever on June 2, thus making her a member of the roster while the team is waiting for three guards to get healthy.

When speaking when the media after her team's Monday practice, Fever head coach Stephanie White said of McDonald, "I've always been impressed with her ability to defend, her activity on the defensive end of the floor. Her ability to get to the paint and make a decision when she gets there.

"She is a true point guard, so she brings that energy, she brings the ability to dictate. And she has been really good so far. It has been a lot of information to absorb quickly, and she has done a great job with it," White continued.

McDonald also spoke with the media after practice and relayed a strong message about her first impression of playing with the Fever.

"When I got the call, I was very excited, very blessed, and a humbling experience joining a team like the Fever. And I'm just excited and ready to compete, and just win," McDonald said, per a video from Scott Agness' YouTube account.

McDonald later added of Monday's practice, "It was my first day. I wasn't trying to overthink, because that's when turnovers happen... Just constantly playing, not thinking too much, and calling what I'm comfortable with.

"The girls did a great job with cheering me on, and being accepting and welcoming," McDonald continued.

It's cool to hear that the Fever players made an effort to ensure McDonald felt included and part of the team during Monday's practice. Hopefully, that will translate to cohesion and camaraderie on the basketball court during Indiana's June 3 game against the Mystics.

Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the Indiana Fever and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

