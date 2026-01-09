Aliyah Boston Addresses Physical Unrivaled Clash With Lexie Hull

While Indiana Fever fans love to see their beloved players competing alongside each other, it's hard to deny that them playing against one another is at least equally as fun to watch.

The Fever surely scrimmage each other all the time during practices before and throughout the season. However, those aren't filmed and then made available to the public. Therefore, the only opportunity that the basketball community gets to see Indiana's stars battle each other is in offseason leagues, such as Unrivaled.

Four Fever players are competing in Unrivaled this season: Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston, Aari McDonald, and Kelsey Mitchell. And all four players are on different teams, which means there will be plenty of chances to watch them playing with each other.

Aliyah Boston shares hilarious ‘run through her’ Lexie Hull story from Unrivaled game

The bad news is that the first chance for fans to see Fever players competing in Unrivaled wasn't televised, as Boston's Phantom BC squad and Hull's Rose BC team played in a preseason game that wasn't on a broadcast.

And this is even more upsetting, now that Boston shared a great story about a physical moment with Hull during that game in a January 7 episode of her Post Moves show with Candace Parker.

“It was actually kind of funny. So she, there was one possession where she set a screen on me, and I was fighting to get over the top, and I did like run through her,” Boston said of her exchange with Hull, per a post from the @postmovesshow X account.

"And the next day, she was like, 'Are you kidding me?' She's like, 'Why did you run me over with the screen?' I was like, 'I had to get over.' She was like, 'Aliyah, but you weren't getting over. You just decided you were going to run through me,'" Boston said, recalling the exchange with Hull.

"And I was like, 'Listen: Sometimes things happen. And you're not gonna put me on film for going under the screen with you, when you said go over the screen,'" she added.

Of course, there's surely no bad blood between Hull and Boston, as they're close friends off the court. But that doesn't mean they're afraid to get physical in Unrivaled, which this story suggests.

The next time Phantom BC and Rose BC play each other is on January 25. Fever fans will surely want to tune in for that rematch.

