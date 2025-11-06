Here's Every Indiana Fever Player's Unrivaled Team and Roster

Now that the 2025 WNBA season is in the rearview mirror, Indiana Fever fans need another way to get their kicks when it comes to watching women's basketball. Thankfully for them, the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league is all set to start its second season on January 4 and appears poised to continue the impressive success that Unrivaled amassed earlier this year.

Several aspects of the league have changed from Unrivaled's first season to now. Perhaps the most compelling is that they added two new teams, which are called Breeze BC and Hive BC. These will join the current crop of teams that include Rose BC (who are the defending champions), Laces BC, Lunar Owls BC, Phantom BC, Mist BC, and Vinyl BC.

There were no requirements when it came to roster turnover for these eight teams, which meant that even if a player competed for Rose BC in the 2025 season, they were still free to join any team in 2026.

Therefore, it was intriguing to see which teams all four Indiana Fever players (Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aari McDonald) who are competing in Unrivaled would be playing for, which was revealed on November 5.

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) and Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrate Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream, 77-60. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Every Fever Player's Unrivaled Team and Roster

Lexie Hull - Rose BC

Defending Unrivaled champion Lexie Hull will be running it back with Rose BC this upcoming season. She has the same Rose BC head coach in Nola Henry, and Henry kept her loyalties when selecting her squad. Along with Hull, Chelsea Gray, Azura Stevens, and Kahleah Copper (all of whom played for Rose BC last season) are back on the team this year, along with Shakira Austin and Sug Sutton.

Kelsey Mitchell - Hive BC

Kelsey Mitchell will spend her first season of Unrivaled playing in Hive BC, which is a new team. Her roster consists of Sonia Citron, Ezi Magbegor, Natisha Hiedeman, Saniya Rivers, and Monique Billings.

“She’s just the ultimate competitor.”



the heart of our team, Kelsey Mitchell ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OTRPPvyyAk — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) October 13, 2025

Aliyah Boston - Phantom BC

Aliyah Boston was on Laces BC in Unrivaled's last season, but she's taking her talents to Phantom BC this time around. This is arguably the most star-studded roster on paper, as it includes Kelsey Plum, Satou Sabally, Dana Evans, Kiki Iriafen, and Natasha Cloud.

Aari McDonald - Breeze BC

Last but not least, beloved Fever guard Aari McDonald is suiting up for Breeze BC in her (and the team's) first Unrivaled season. Her teammates are Paige Bueckers, Kate Martin, Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, and Dominique Malonga.

Fever fans will have January 4 marked on their calendars because that's when the 2026 Unrivaled season kicks off, and will be airing live on TNT, TruTV, and HBO Max.

Recommended Reading: