Aliyah Boston Assesses How Caitlin Clark Absence Affects Fever Offense vs Liberty

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Break is now in the rearview mirror. And the Indiana Fever have no time to reflect upon how great of a job the organization, the fan base, and the city of Indianapolis did in representing itself to the rest of the league, because the Fever face the defending champion New York Liberty on July 22.

While star guard Caitlin Clark hasn't officially been ruled out of this July 22 game, all signs point to her not participating, given that she's still being assessed by doctors for the groin injury she suffered against the Connecticut Sun last week.

Clark's All-Star teammate Aliyah Boston spoke with the media after Monday's Fever practice, and got honest about what Indiana's offense must do in the absence of Clark.

"I think it's just our mindset. Our mindset, our approach every single day is, for us that are on the floor. We just have to make sure we are pouring into each other, we are working hard and doing what we can, because obviously we have played together, we've played without Caitlin in the lineup," Boston said, per a video from the Fever's YouTube account.

"For us, it's just making sure that we do every single thing each possession, and not take a possession off," she added.

When Boston was asked how Clark being on the floor versus off of it changes the Fever's offense, Boston said, "I think it changes it a little bit, in where some teams are gonna be a little bit more back, depending on matchups on the floor. But also, I think we space the floor really well. Everything changes when we hit shots.

"I think we come out and start this next game, hit some shots, it's gonna open up the floor a lot. And obviously Caitlin's a fantastic passer, but I think we figured out different ways to get everyone that needs to touch the ball, and when and where. So we just need to continue to trust our offense and let it flow," she concluded.

The Fever have a tough task ahead of them on Tuesday, with or without Clark on the court.

