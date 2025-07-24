Aliyah Boston Calls Caitlin Clark Out for Withholding Off-Court Cookie Hobby

During a May 15 YouTube video from Sports Illustrated that featured Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell, Clark discussed her recent ventures into the culinary arts, which led to a hilarious interaction with her teammates.

After Clark's teammates answered what they thought she'd be doing if she weren't playing basketball (answers included broadcaster, lawyer, and doctor), Clark responded by saying, "So the answer I was looking for was a chef."

"So I'm actually a very good cook, thank you. I made fudgy brownies this weekend," Clark later added before making note of the "elite" recent double-chocolate cookies she had recently made.

"That's baking!" Aliyah Boston claimed in response. To which Clark said, "Yeah, I do both. Cooking and baking."

“and what seasonings does you use” AB😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0yMMtdmDFJ — bri (@yunggsosaa) May 15, 2025

Caitlin Clark's "Elite" Baking Abilities Remain Unconfirmed

Boston taped a live version of her first Post Moves podcast episode with Candace Parker over the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend. And at one point, Parker asked her what something is that people don't know about Caitlin Clark.

"She bakes cookies. And actually, you guys should actually find her and tell her why she hasn't baked us any cookies yet, okay?" Boston said while turning to the live audience. "She loves baking cookies."

"Does she bring them to the gym?" Parker asked.

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) reacts to a foul from the referee on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-82. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

"No, she just says she's gonna," Boston responded, to which Parker said, "So you've never actually seen a cookie [of Clark's]?"

"No. But she does. That's the word on the street," said Boston.

"But have people tried the cookies?" Parker added.

"No, because she hasn't brought them to the gym," Boston responded.

Aliyah Boston on things people don’t know about Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/VBUoiZXBo3 — Krysta (@Krysta____) July 23, 2025

Boston sounds exasperated that she's yet to try one of Clark's (alleged) cookies. Perhaps this will convince No. 22 to put her money where her mouth is when it comes to her "elite" baking claims.

