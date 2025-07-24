Indiana Fever On SI

Aliyah Boston Calls Caitlin Clark Out for Withholding Off-Court Cookie Hobby

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston wants Caitlin Clark to put her money where her oven mitt is.
Grant Young|
Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) talks to guard Lexie Hull (left) and forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the third quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) talks to guard Lexie Hull (left) and forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the third quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

During a May 15 YouTube video from Sports Illustrated that featured Indiana Fever stars Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell, Clark discussed her recent ventures into the culinary arts, which led to a hilarious interaction with her teammates.

After Clark's teammates answered what they thought she'd be doing if she weren't playing basketball (answers included broadcaster, lawyer, and doctor), Clark responded by saying, "So the answer I was looking for was a chef."

"So I'm actually a very good cook, thank you. I made fudgy brownies this weekend," Clark later added before making note of the "elite" recent double-chocolate cookies she had recently made.

"That's baking!" Aliyah Boston claimed in response. To which Clark said, "Yeah, I do both. Cooking and baking."

Caitlin Clark's "Elite" Baking Abilities Remain Unconfirmed

Boston taped a live version of her first Post Moves podcast episode with Candace Parker over the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend. And at one point, Parker asked her what something is that people don't know about Caitlin Clark.

"She bakes cookies. And actually, you guys should actually find her and tell her why she hasn't baked us any cookies yet, okay?" Boston said while turning to the live audience. "She loves baking cookies."

"Does she bring them to the gym?" Parker asked.

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) reacts to a foul from the referee on Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) reacts to a foul from the referee on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-82. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

"No, she just says she's gonna," Boston responded, to which Parker said, "So you've never actually seen a cookie [of Clark's]?"

"No. But she does. That's the word on the street," said Boston.

"But have people tried the cookies?" Parker added.

"No, because she hasn't brought them to the gym," Boston responded.

Boston sounds exasperated that she's yet to try one of Clark's (alleged) cookies. Perhaps this will convince No. 22 to put her money where her mouth is when it comes to her "elite" baking claims.

Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the Indiana Fever and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

