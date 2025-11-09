Aliyah Boston's 3-Word Fever Coach Request to Candace Parker Ends in Laughs

During a September 3 episode of their Post Moves podcast, Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston asked WNBA legend Candace Parker if she'd ever want to be a head coach in the WNBA, and if so, which team she'd like to coach.

"I never say never, but never," Parker said with a laugh. "But if there were a WNBA team to coach, I would probably have to say it's between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces.

"Because I feel like those two teams can play the most amazing styles. I would have you bring the ball up, I would have you pitch it to, a post-up for Caitlin Clark. I would run a flare for Natasha Howard, and Kelsey Mitchell coming off that dribble handoff," she continued. "There are so many sets that I would run. So just know that you would get the ball a lot."

Despite Parker's initial assertion that she would "never" want to be a WNBA coach, this analysis almost makes it sound like she has spent some time thinking about how she would coach the Fever if given an opportunity. And who can blame her? Given the talent she would be able to work with and help develop, just about any prospective coach would probably also choose the Fever if they could choose to coach any WNBA team right now.

Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; NBA on Prime analyst Candace Parker during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Aliyah Boston Jokes About Candace Parker Coaching the Fever

The topic of Parker potentially coaching the Fever came up on a November 5 episode of their podcast. But this time, it was Boston who brought it up.

The duo was speaking about which current or former WNBA player they believe would make for a great coach right now. When it was Boston's turn to answer, she said, "I vote you. I vote you.

"Come coach me," Boston then added.

This prompted Parker to respond, "You don't want me as a coach. Believe me, you don't want that." Both of them then erupted in laughter.

Which current or former WNBA player do y'all think could be a successful coach? 🤭 pic.twitter.com/S27iS9IGdv — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) November 9, 2025

"I'm gonna pull up to Indy real quick. I'm gonna pull up to Indy and be your personal coach. You don't want that," Parker continued.

"That would be funny," Boston said.

Of course, neither of these two was being serious, which was conveyed when Parker noted they should do a skit about her being Boston's coach right after these comments.

But despite Parker's sentiment about not wanting to coach, there's no telling whether her stance could change in the future.

