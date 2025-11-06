Aliyah Boston's Unrivaled Fever Reunion Wish Falls Short

While it would be easy to imagine why a WNBA roster would want nothing to do with each other at the end of each grueling season, this seemed to be anything but the case when it came to the Indiana Fever in 2025.

Anybody who watched this team's rollercoaster ride through the 2025 campaign, which included them dealing with adversity in the form of multiple injuries (most notably to star guard Caitlin Clark) before ultimately shocking the WNBA world and advancing all the way to the WNBA Semifinals, could see that this roster adored each other.

There was plenty of awesome off-court content between Fever players for fans to consume. However, the most telling aspect of the Fever's shared affinity for each other was how eagerly and authentically Indiana's injured players supported those on the court during their postseason run. The genuine joy that Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, and the other injured players showed at this point spoke volumes about how closely-knit this team had become.

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) reacts after scoring a three-point basket Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, during Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Indiana's roster would presumably prefer to still see each other every day, the reality is that they all went their separate ways once the season ended to recover and prepare for the 2026 campaign.

However, four of these Fever players (Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aari McDonald) will be reconvening in Miami for Unrivaled's second season come January.

Aliyah Boston's Unrivaled Fever Teammate Reunion Desire Doesn't Come True

During a November 5 episode of Aliyah Boston's Post Moves podcast alongside Candace Parker, Boston got honest about wanting to play with her Fever teammates at Unrivaled.

"I was making jokes today, and I was like, 'What if they placed Kelsey and I on the same team? Kelsey, Lexie, Aari, and I on the same team?" Boston said.

After asserting that WNBA standout Aaliyah Edwards shut this idea down, Boston added, "Whoa. I can't just vie for my Fever girls?"

Who would Aliyah Boston draft to her Unrivaled team that is NOT from the Indiana Fever?? 👀 pic.twitter.com/FsnA6FjSIj — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) November 5, 2025

Parker asked Boston which Unrivaled players she would most like to play with this season, not including any of her Fever teammates.

"Why would you say that?" Boston responded, as if she'd taken offense to the thought of not getting to choose a Fever player. She then named Kahleah Copper before adding, "I can't choose a Fever player?"

Boston clearly wanted her Fever teammates on her roster. Alas, the Unrivaled teams were revealed on November 5, and none of the Fever players are on the same teams.

But at least they'll be in Miami together and within the same Unrivaled facility. That has got to be better than nothing.

