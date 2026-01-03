Aliyah Boston’s Words of Wisdom Make Impact at Team USA Training Camp

Indiana Fever fans were extremely grateful to see their beloved young superstars Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark take their talents to Durham. North Carolina, last month, to compete in a Team USA training camp. Indiana head coach Stephanie White was also there.

Clark and Boston weren't the only young stars who were present at the camp. While Boston has competed in Team USA senior national team events in the past, Clark was one of the players who made their senior national team camp debuts during that weekend. The other WNBA players in this category were Cameron Brink, Paige Bueckers, Veronica Burton, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Rickea Jackson, and Angel Reese.

Then there were two current college players present. One was USC Trojans star guard JuJu Watkins (who merely spectated because she was still out with a torn ACL), and the other was UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts.

Betts is one of the most dominant college players in the country and is in the running to be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 WNBA Draft. And if she isn't that top pick, she's almost guaranteed to be in the top three.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) boxes out Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32) under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lauren Betts Shares Inspiration Message From Aliyah Boston

Betts helped her case to be the No. 1 overall pick against Penn State on December 31, as she scored 25 points on 11 of 19 shooting from the field and tallied 7 rebounds in 25 minutes played in a 97-61 win.

Betts then shared a cool story about her time spent with Aliyah Boston when addressing the media postgame.

"I actually had the chance to talk to Aliyah Boston when I was at the training camp for [Team] USA, and I think she spoke to me because, obviously, she watches a lot of our games. Which is crazy, because she's like my idol," Betts said of Boston, per an X post from @bettsglazer.

"She was telling me, she was like, 'Lauren, I don't care what happens in the game. If you miss 10 layups. If you're open around midrange, shoot the ball. Like, stop being, trust yourself.' And so, I think to hear it from her, that was really, really cool, because she's obviously an amazing post and she has had such a great college career. So to hear it from her was really cool, "Betts contin

thank you aliyah boston 😭💕 pic.twitter.com/MD2Qrxjpc0 — laykuhs victim ꩜ (@bettsglazer) December 31, 2025

It's interesting to hear Betts call Boston her idol, if only because they're two years apart (Boston is 24 and Betts is 22). Still, props to Boston for being willing to inspire another center who she'll soon be competing against for years to come.

Recommended Reading: