Aliyah Boston Settles Caitlin Clark-Paige Bueckers Debate With 4 Words

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers are going to be compared for the rest of their respective professional basketball careers.

This isn't anything new, as these two have been getting compared since they each entered college in 2020. Since then, the success and stardom both star guards have amassed make it so fans love to debate about which is better, and who is going to have the better career when they hang up the sneakers for good.

The good news is that both Clark and Bueckers are surely a long way from retirement, and have years to add to their already impressive resumes. They'll also likely get a chance to succeed on the same team as part of future Team USA squads.

While these two might not like getting compared (as Bueckers has suggested it's unnecessary in the past), the fact that both won the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award in their respective first WNBA seasons and averaged the same points per game (19.2) as rookies makes comparisons inevitable.

Aliyah Boston Weighs In On Caitlin Clark vs. Paige Bueckers Matchup

As one could imagine, Clark and Bueckers were also part of their respective WNBA All-Rookie teams. For Clark's 2024 squad, she was included along with Leonie Fiebich, Rickea Jackson, Angel Reese, and Kamilla Cardoso.

The 2025 WNBA All-Rookie team included Bueckers, Sonia Citron, Janelle Salaün, Kiki Iriafen, and Dominique Malonga.

During a November 26 episode of their Post Moves podcast, Aliyah Boston and Candace Parker compared these two WNBA All-Rookie classes. After going through each, Parker asked Boston to settle the matchup for each position. For point guard, this meant picking between Clark and Bueckers.

"My girl Caitlin, what?" Boston said when asked to choose between Clark and Bueckers. She then added, "You knew that!"

Boston's pick should come as a surprise to nobody, given that Clark is not only her Fever teammate but also her close friend. And her picking Bueckers would have made for a lot of unwanted headlines.

Continuing from there, Boston leaned toward taking Rickea Jackson over Sonia Citron but admitted it was very close. Angel Reese and Kiki Iriafen would be, "One heck of a matchup," according to Boston.

After that, Boston and Parker stopped comparing individual players, and both agreed that the 2024 team has the edge as of right now. But Parker asserted that the 2025 team could overtake them in the future.

The fact that this can all be debated in the first place shows how great a place the league is in for the present and the future.

