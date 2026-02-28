Aliyah Boston Unrivaled Snub Sparks Strong Reaction From Fever Fans

While Indiana Fever fans have had to wait patiently to see whether there will be a 2026 WNBA season amid ongoing CBA negotiations, they were able to (somewhat) satisfy themselves with the 2026 Unrivaled season.

This is because four members of the Fever's 2025 roster (Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, and Aari McDonald) were playing in the league. And while fans would prefer to see these stars teamed up and hooping at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena, they'll take whatever they can get at this point.

And Aliyah Boston treated these fans to a fantastic couple of months playing for Phantom BC. She excelled in her second Unrivaled season, which was shown by her 18.9 points per game being the second-most among centers, only behind Aaliyah Edwards. Boston also showed growth in her shooting (she averaged over one three-pointer made per game and had a 33.3% three-point percentage) and continued to be elite defensively.

Because of Boston's success, Fever fans surely assumed she would be named to the First Team All-Unrivaled squad once the league's regular season ended on February 27.

However, the First and Second-Team All-Unrivaled was announced on February 28, and Boston earned a Second Team spot, along with Brittney Sykes and Allisha Gray.

Fever Fans Sound Off After Aliyah Boston Unrivaled Snub

For what it's worth, no other forward or center made an All-Unrivaled team; the First Team was comprised of Paige Bueckers, Kelsey Plum, and Chelsea Gray. But that hasn't stopped Fever fans from making their frustration apparent on social media.

"2nd team for AB? What a ridiculous insult," wrote @Calzonafan2013.

"Aliyah Boston has dominated on both ends. She’s had a phenomenal impact on both ends of the floor and a main reason why Phanton is the number 1 seed," @reboot_theworld added.

@TooManyCatS1210 wrote, "How did AB not make first team? Best player on the best team.".

@clarkmode_ put a GIF of Boston reacting to a call on the floor.

"ab is first team imo ✌️," said @reeseboundz.

"Ab not being 1st flat out undermines whatever integrity this league has," added @phinpitgili.

"AB should have been first team. Maybe even Lish but the guards have been killing it so I get those votes being more split," wrote @ABitOfKwansLife.

@Amyn222222 said, "AB not first team?? Lol".

"AB should have been first team and MVP



"Extremely egregious…..," added @CC22_clark.

@noved___ said, "Aliyah disrespect".

One can never claim that Fever fans don't have Aliyah Boston's back.