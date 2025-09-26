Becky Hammon Assesses Aliyah Boston's Scoring Struggles in Fever vs Aces Series

Much has been made about the task that Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston has in guarding Las Vegas Aces superstar and two-time reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson during this WNBA Semifinals series. And Boston has done an admirable job against Wilson, especially during the Fever's Game 1 victory on the Aces' home court.

However, just because Boston's defense is key in this series doesn't mean her offense is unimportant. She's still Indiana's second-most important weapon aside from Kelsey Mitchell right now, but has struggled to make much of an impact on that end of the court.

Boston scored just 6 points on 3 of 9 shooting from the field in Game 1. She then followed that up with 10 points on 5 of 9 shooting in Game 2, when the Fever lost to Las Vegas by over 20 points.

8 points on 9 field goals per game is a far cry from the 15 points and 11.5 field goals per game average that Boston amassed during the 2025 regular season. And she'll likely need to right the ship on offense if Indiana can win this series and advance to the WNBA Finals.

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) goes up for a basket Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Becky Hammon Speaks on Aliyah Boston's Slow Start on Offense Against Aces

Aces head coach Becky Hammon spoke with the media before Friday's game and was asked about Boston's offensive struggles.

"Yeah. I don't know if it has so much been her offense, as opportunities probably just haven't found her much," Hammon said, per The Ballers Magazine's YouTube account. "I imagine they'll be more intentional about getting her touches down low this game... We work a lot on post defense. We tell them our best defense is when they don't touch it."

Hammon later added, "We'll see what they go to tonight, but I imagine they're gonna find her a few more touches."

Stephanie White Speaks on Getting Aliyah Boston the Ball More

Fever head coach Stephanie White has also asked about getting Boston more involved pregame, and said, "It's tough the way they're guarding her. They really do keep four people in the paint, and so it's tough to get her touches," per a YouTube video from Tony East.

"She's got to get out of screens a little faster, maybe she can get some touches on the move. We're not great right now, with recognizing and getting her the ball on time and on target... Our natural passing instincts, a lot of them are on the bench," White added, surely referring to Caitlin Clark.

White also noted that she wants Boston to take more shots while facing up to the basket, because the Aces aren't guarding her from 15 feet on. "So she needs to unlock opportunities to take those shots, as well."

Both coaches clearly expect Boston to be busier during Game 3.

