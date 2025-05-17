Indiana Fever On SI

Caitlin Clark and Fever's 'Basketball Play' Can’t Be Lost Amid Angel Reese Foul Talk

The Indiana Fever's performance in the season-opening win against the Chicago Sky said a lot more than any talk about Caitlin Clark's flagrant foul on Angel Reese.

May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots the ball while Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The second Caitlin Clark was called for a flagrant foul on Angel Reese in the Indiana Fever's dominant season opening win over the Chicago Sky, it was easy to see that would dominate headlines. Especially since Reese had some choice words for Clark amid the heated moment.

However, after the game, both parties suggested everyone move on. With Reese stating it was a "basketball play" that the refs got right, and Clark imploring, "Let's not make it anything that it's not." Though the Fever star disagreed with it being upgraded to a flagrant in saying she made a play on the ball and took the foul to keep Reese from getting an easy bucket.

When one does move on from that single play, what stands out was the stellar performance from the Fever, something Clark was adamant can improve a ton. Indiana's performance wasn't perfect, as the team missed some easy shots, especially early. However, the team's focus on defense and rebounding really stood out. In fact, the Fever held the Sky to just 22-77 shooting from the floor. With Clark herself recording four blocks.

Then there was the offensive end, and the Fever managed to put 93 points on the board there. When asked by Indiana Fever On SI about how things felt with the new personnel, Clark cited the plethora of weapons at her disposal while also emphasizing that there is room to grow.

If this is the worst version of the Fever we'll see, that has to be a scary sight for the rest of the WNBA — because the result on the scoreboard must have been a flagrant sight for Sky fans. And the Fever's scoring, ability to lock in on the other end, and newfound penchant for not being pushed around stood out beyond any foul call.

Ultimately, it's the Fever's basketball play that fans and opponents alike will be unable to move on from.

