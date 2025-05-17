Caitlin Clark Explains Flagrant Foul on Angel Reese During Heated Fever vs Sky Moment
There was a ton of excitement about the May 17 contest between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky for several reasons.
In addition to this being the season opener for the Fever and Caitlin Clark's long-awaited return to the court, the fact that Indiana was playing the Chicago Sky — specifically Sky superstar Angel Reese — was another reason why this contest had a ton of hype.
Of course, this is owed to the rivalry that Clark and Reese have had ever since the 2023 NCAA championship game. And another spicy layer was added to this rivalry during the third quarter, when Clark received a flagrant foul for a hard hit she had on Reese.
This came as Clark wrapped her arms around Reese to keep her from making an easy layup. However, the flagrant occurred when Clark seemed to shove Reese after the common foul occurred. This prompted Reese to get up and chew Clark out, which led to her getting a technical.
Clark spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe in between the third and fourth quarter, and send a clear message about this heated moment.
“It’s just a good take foul. Either Angel gets a wide open two points, or, you know, we send them to the free throw line." Clark said, per an X post from @ericaf455. "Nothing malicious about it. It's just a good take foul, every basketball player knows that.”
While Clark is correct in saying that the take foul wasn't malicious, fans and pundits will be debating over what seemed to be a bit of a shove from her to Reese afterwards for quite a long time.