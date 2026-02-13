Caitlin Clark’s Arms Draw Attention After New Workout Photos Surface

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's arms were among the biggest stories of the last WNBA offseason.

Clark was subject to physical defense from peers during her rookie 2024 campaign. Therefore, the focus for Clark last offseason was to add size so that she'd be better equipped to handle this same treatment during her second WNBA campaign. And that's exactly what she did, which was shown by various photos and other instances where her more muscular and toned arms took center stage.

However, this didn't necessarily work out as Clark intended, as the 24-year-old only played in 13 regular season games because of various soft tissue injuries to her lower body. It's impossible to say how much her change in physical stature contributed to these ailments, but Clark's bigger arms certainly didn't help keep her on the court.

There has been a hope from some Clark fans that their beloved guard will revert to her stature from Iowa, where she didn't have as much muscle on her frame.

However, that doesn't appear to be what Clark is doing, if recent photos are any indication.

Caitlin Clark's Arms Turn Heads After New Workout Photos

Photographer Bri Lewerke shared two photos of Clark training at the Fever practice facility on February 13 with the caption, "Zoomed in @CaitlinClark22".

While it might be the lighting, Clark's toned arms are very noticeable in the photos.

And this is catching fan attention, as @wem_bee wrote, "Is it me or did CC bulk up?"

"Giving the people what they want I see.," said @feelingbeachy1.

"Working hard 💪🏻," added @KatrinaWTE with a GIF of Clark flexing.

A concerned @Lucy17763471265 said, "If you asking me honestly. I worry when she gain muscle and weight because of last season situation. Go easy cc. We want you full healthy".

"strong, but not too bulky," wrote @josephdesa87396.

@CMarachino345 added, "ARMS 💪🏽".

"The Queen is back," wrote @louisadjei21.

bri is a women of the people 😭😭," said @snoozingsnoopy.

"I feel like she found a middle ground between being bulky and super skinny. Right now she looks perfect. Hopefully this translates to an injury free season," added @Sunny083193.

"Yeah. Safe to say the kid bulked up after looking like skinny HS CC at the USA camp in Dec. Whew! 😤💪," said @Allie874.

Hopefully there's a WNBA season this year go Clark can show what these arms can do.

