Caitlin Clark Blames Fever For Migraine After Aliyah Boston Highlight Reel Goes Wrong

The fact that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark managed to not miss a single game throughout her college career and during her rookie WNBA campaign is extremely impressive.

Of course, Clark had an injury-plagued 2025 season, where she was limited to competing in just 13 contests because of various lower-body soft tissue ailments. But there's a strong case to be made that she should have missed games before 2025, given a chronic issue that she deals with.

After a game during the Fever's 2024 season where Clark produced 15 points and 12 assists in 39 minutes played, she admitted that she had been dealing with a migraine throughout the game.

“Adrenaline does a lot of it for me. And once the game stops, that’s like, that’s when I like really feel it. And it’s hard. But honestly, I’ve suffered from them since I was a young kid. So, I’ve found a way to manage them and still go about my business," Clark said, per an X post from Scott Agness. She also noted that she has dealt with migraines for much of her life.

The Fever has surely taken all necessary precautions to ensure that Clark experiences as few migraines as possible, and that when they inevitably arrive, their crippling impact is lessened.

However, their social media seems to have fumbled this duty on February 22.

Caitlin Clark Jokes Fever Gave Her Migraine After Aliyah Boston Clip

On Sunday, the Fever's Instagram account posted a highlight reel of Fever star center Aliyah Boston that was captioned, "no one’s blocking more shots down in Miami than @aliyah.boston 😈 she’s leading the league with 24 blocks, averaging 2.0 BPG. take a look at her best career blocks... the TALL way."

While this post was a cool idea, the execution was botched, as the video has a warped look to it that makes it essentially unwatchable.

This wonky video has sparked many comments, two of which came from Clark herself.

"Respectfully how am I supposed to watch this," Clark wrote in a comment. She then added, "Now I have a migraine," in a subsequent comment.

Boston replied to this first comment from Clark and wrote, "gave me the biggest headache 😭😭".

It's strange that the Fever's admin still hasn't corrected this video. Then again, perhaps they have just decided these hilarious comments made the post worth keeping up.