LeBron James Has Message For Caitlin Clark After Cookie Joke

Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark loves her cookies.

She has made this extremely clear over the past several years. Whether it's waxing poetic about her own baking prowess during interviews, bringing her home-baked cookies to the Fever locker room, or commenting about other people's baked goods, No. 22 often manages to bring her sweet tooth into the conversation.

Clark is also surely one of the most disciplined athletes, at least when it comes to her work ethic on the court and in the training room. As naturally talented as she is, she wouldn't have reached the point she's at today if not for discipline and consistency.

But even Clark doesn't seem to think she's disciplined enough to decline cookies.

In a February 17 episode of his "Mind the Game" podcast, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said, "I had to sacrifice something [when he was injured earlier this season], and I actually did two things that I very [much] love. And that is drinking wine, and my chocolate chip cookies for dessert. I completely took it out."

"For the whole month of November, I was like, 'I'mma do no desserts, and no wine, no liquor, no nothing for the whole month of November. And yeah, I did that," he added.

The @espn Instagram account posted a video of these comments on February 17. The top comment on the post was from Clark, who wrote, "I’d rather retire than do this. This is why he’s him".

LeBron James Weighs In On Caitlin Clark Cookie Moment

LeBron was asked about Clark's comment when speaking to the media on February 21, and he said, "I saw that. When [my discipline] started, I don't know. But it has been there for quite a while. And she’s disciplined as well. And I guarantee if she had to give up something in order to get her back on the floor, she’d do it as well," per an X post from @clarkmode_.

"But yeah, it's just a part of my makeup, to know that I can lock out things, and lock in on. That was one of the moments, being able to take things out that I can love," James continued.

LeBron is probably right in saying that Clark would give up cookies if she really had to. But No. 22 is surely hoping she never reaches that point.