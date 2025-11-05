Caitlin Clark Can’t Hide Reaction to Fever Star Lexie Hull’s Black Dress Look

While Indiana Fever fans weren't happy about how Caitlin Clark's injury-plagued 2025 WNBA season went, they have to be content with how the team fared without No. 22.

This includes the Fever advancing all the way to the WNBA Semifinals, where they took the eventual league champion Las Vegas Aces to the absolute brink before losing in overtime during a winner-take-all Game 5. While the coaching staff and team chemistry deserve a lot of credit for Indiana making it this far without their favorite player, several specific players also deserve their flowers.

The most obvious are Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, given that these two played fantastically in Clark's absence and were the biggest factors in Indiana's unexpected run deep into the postseason. However, while Lexie Hull's impact isn't as apparent in the box score or stat sheet when compared to Mitchell and Boston, those who watched the Fever know how crucial she is to the team's success.

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrates a 3-pointer Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream, 77-60. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only is Hull more than capable of making timely three-pointers, but her gritty play style (that includes her sacrificing her body for the Fever's sake) and elite defense played a major role in Indiana beating the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the 2025 WNBA postseason and going toe to toe with the Aces in the semifinals.

Caitlin Clark's 3-Word Stance on Lexie Hull Black Dress Post Turns Heads

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull are clearly close friends, as they often spend time off the court together.

This has surely helped Hull heighten her profile and platform in the sport. And one great byproduct of this was Hull being featured in Glamour Magazine's Women of the Year issue, which included an interview that was published on October 27.

Hull attended Glamour Magazine's ensuing Women of the Year event on November 4, and the Fever's Instagram account posted several photos her her posing there in an eye-catching black dress with the caption, "stunning on the red carpet 😍

"Lexie Hull at last night’s @glamourmag Women of the Year event," it added.

The top comment on the post is from Clark, who wrote, "Zoo wee mama".

Clark is clearly a fan of Hull's outfit and ultimate look, which is conveyed with her comment.

One would imagine that fans can expect to see Clark and Hull together a lot this offseason, potentially at other events where both stars can showcase their stunning wardrobes.

