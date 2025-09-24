Fever Coach Details 'Run Over' Reason for Lexie Hull Back Injury

Indiana Fever wing Lexie Hull has quickly become one of the most respected players in the WNBA, if only because of the extraordinary toughness and durability she has displayed throughout the 2025 season.

Hull's playing style is a dream for any basketball coach, as she is always diving after loose balls, making gritty plays on defense, and otherwise doing the little things that don't necessarily show up on the box score but make a tangible impact on a game's outcome.

Some of these impacts are felt literally on Hull's end, as she has sustained several nasty battle wounds during this 2025 campaign. The most notable was when she collided heads with an opponent last month, which resulted in a huge lump on Hull's forehead and two black eyes that she sported for several games afterward.

Aug 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) warms up with two black eyes before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Hull also dealt with more wear and tear during the Fever's September 21 WNBA Semifinals game against the Las Vegas Aces, when reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson essentially ran straight through her when Hull was setting a screen in the second quarter. No foul was called.

Stephanie White Explains Origin to Lexie Hull's Back Injury

Hull spoke with the media during shootaround before the Fever's Game 2 contest against the Aces on Tuesday. She was asked about how her body is holding up at this point in the year and replied by saying, "I'm a little sore, not gonna lie. It's catching up to me, but we're just gonna keep getting warm, keep getting out there, try to forget about the pain a little bit."

Lexie Hull’s answer about her pain level in the postseason was illuminating. IMO the avg fan underestimates how much these athletes try to play thru, especially someone as physical as Lexie is. You can even see Lexie plotting how to answer the question before it’s fully asked 😅 pic.twitter.com/NJSmxyMxJv — Allie (@Allie874) September 23, 2025

It then came out a few hours later that Hull is questionable for Tuesday's game because of a back injury, which fans weren't aware of or expecting.

Ultimately, Hull suited up and is playing for the Fever in thus crucial postseason tilt. But she's clearly enduring some pain in order to do so.

Fever head coach Stephanie White was asked about Hull's status when speaking with the media before the game and said, "I think her initial injury happened the very first time she got run over, which was in the first quarter.

"She took a lot of hits. She took four or five pretty solid hits in the ballgame. So just continue to get re-aggravated, and overnight, was not kind to her," White added of Hull, per an X post from Scott Agness.

Lexie Hull (back) will play — and start.



Steph White believes it happened in the 1Q in Game 1, then Hull woke up with discomfort. She went through her 27-minute warmup. pic.twitter.com/jmYsdYeqf0 — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) September 24, 2025

Indiana fans are hoping Hull can hang on for just a few more weeks. Hopefully, she doesn't get run over again during Tuesday's game.

