Caitlin Clark Clad in Battle Ready Camo Outfit Before Fever-Sun Showdown

On July 15, the Indiana Fever are taking part in the second-ever WNBA game in Boston's TD Garden, facing off against the Connecticut Sun. Given how historic this venue is (it's where the 18-time NBA champion Boston Celtics call home), it's a true honor that the Fever get to compete there in what seems to be becoming an annual event for the WNBA.

And given that TD Garden announced that this July 15 game is sold out, it's clear that the Fever's fan base is making their presence felt.

And the iconic venue is just one layer added to what's already a fascinating game, especially considering what happened the last time Indiana and Connecticut played back on June 17.

This game included multiple technical fouls, several ejections, and a lot of anger from one team to the other, which largely stemmed from Caitlin Clark getting shoved to the ground by Marina Mabrey after a physical exchange between Clark and Sun guard Jacy Sheldon.

A BIG dust up between the Fever and Sun as Jacy Sheldon pokes Caitlin Clark in the eye, then Clark reacts with a shove.



A lot more people get involved, and Marina Mabrey knocks CC to the ground.



Officials are reviewing. pic.twitter.com/ossV4kU6DV — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 18, 2025

Many fans are expecting more physicality and friction between the Fever and the Sun because of this. And it seems that Clark is dressed for the occasion, as she was seen wearing baggy camo pants while entering the arena, which the Fever captured with an X video that was captioned, "squad came FITTED for tonight’s game at TD Garden 🔥".

squad came FITTED for tonight’s game at TD Garden 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DfQJ8t32R0 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 15, 2025

Fans seem to be taking notice that Clark's outfit seems especially fitting, given the history between these two squads.

Time will tell whether this July 15 game can match the intensity of what happened last month.

Recommended Reading: