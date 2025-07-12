Caitlin Clark Conveys Pride in Fever-Dream Performance Despite Shooting Struggles

The Indiana Fever felt like they needed a win when they faced the Atlanta Dream on July 11. This is owed to their poor performance two days before against the Golden State Valkyries, which came in the first game that Caitlin Clark returned to the court after dealing with a groin injury.

And the Fever produced when they needed to, securing a 99-82 victory over Atlanta to bring their record to an even 10-10 on the 2025 regular season. What's perhaps most impressive is that the Fever's offense flourished despite another subpar scoring performance from Clark, as she finished with 12 points on 5 of 17 shooting, including 1 of 7 from three-point range.

However, Clark made her presence felt in other ways, especially being a great facilitator for her teammates (she had 9 assists) while limiting her turnovers to just two.

Clark caught up with ESPN's Alexa Philippou after the game and sent a strong message about her performance.

"I know [my shot] is right there and it's going to fall, but I thought honestly this is probably one of the best games where I've just managed the entire pace of the game and managed the way we need to play, especially in the second half, took care of the ball really well," Clark said, per a July 11 article from ESPN.

"I thought I was just a really good floor general tonight, and I think that's something I can be more proud of than making shots. That's exactly what this team needed."

Clark will look to find her shooting stroke against the Dallas Wings on July 13.

