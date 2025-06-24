Caitlin Clark Cracks Fever Joke With Peyton Manning in Indiana Hospital Commercial

Earlier this year, Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark acted alongside NFL legend Peyton Manning (who won two Super Bowls, one Super Bowl MVP awards, and 5 NFL MVP awards during his Hall of Fame career that was largely spent with the Indianapolis Colts) in a commercial for the Ascension St. Vincent hospital in downtown Indianapolis.

The commercial starts showing Clark and Manning focused on what seems to be a surgical procedure. After the two seem to be struggling, they decide to leave the procedure to "The whole cardiac team at Ascension St. Vincent". The sports duo then walked away from the surgery, which turned out to be on a teddy bear.

Indiana Fever star @CaitlinClark22 and legendary Indianapolis @Colts quarterback Peyton Manning team up for a new ad for St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. The Peyton Manning Children's Hospital is housed at the hospital. The ad is airing on local TV stations in the city. pic.twitter.com/BA6TeUacdv — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) January 23, 2025

The St. Vincent's Children's Hospital was renamed Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent back in 2007. And on June 24, another commercial with Clark and Manning is making waves on social media, this time for the Children's Hospital, specifically.

The commercial (which was posted on the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital's X account) starts with Manning and Clark walking around the hospital. Manning then said, "Caitlin, I'm here to show you all the best places in Indy, like the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital ER."

"Great place to go for a 'Fever', am I right?" Clark responded with a wink and nudge to Manning, which caused kids nearby to cheer.

"Or a common 'Colt.' Get it? Like a common cold?" Manning added, prompting Clark and the kid actors to cringe and shrug.

Clark then signed a kid's cast while Manning said, "Caitlin, it seems like you already know your way around."

"A little. But, my name isn't on the hospital — yet," Clark concluded.

Caitlin Clark and Peyton Manning know where to go when injuries and illnesses strike.



Our expanded Pediatric Emergency Department is built for kids and ready for more than just a fever (or a common Colt 😉).



Learn more: https://t.co/clMdjxrYNP pic.twitter.com/kCVINAZqoC — Peyton Manning Children's Hospital (@PeytonChildrens) June 24, 2025

This last comment makes it sound like Clark has aspirations for having her own name alongside Manning's in the hospital.

