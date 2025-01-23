Caitlin Clark Shines Alongside Peyton Manning in Commercial for Indianapolis Hospital
Despite being only 23 years old (and celebrating her 23rd birthday on January 22), Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is already among the most recognizable athletes in Indianapolis sports history.
One person who probably has her beat at this point is Peyton Manning, the longtime Indianapolis Colts quarterback who spent 14 seasons there. He won one Super Bowl Championship (and a Super Bowl MVP) during his time with the Colts and earned 5 total NFL MVP awards during his Hall of Fame career.
This is why it was awesome to see Clark acting alongside Manning in a commercial for the Ascension St. Vincent hospital in downtown Indianapolis, which is making waves on social media.
FOX 59 anchor and reporter Max Lewis posted the commercial on X with the caption, "Indiana Fever star @CaitlinClark22 and legendary Indianapolis @Colts quarterback Peyton Manning team up for a new ad for St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. The Peyton Manning Children's Hospital is housed at the hospital. The ad is airing on local TV stations in the city."
The commercial starts showing Clark and Manning focus conducting what seems to be a surgical procedure.
"Steady, steady," Clark said while looking anxiously over Manning's shoulder.
"I got this," said Manning.
The two then exhale before Clark said, "I don't think that's right, Peyton."
"Being a heart surgeon is tough," Manning responded.
"I know. The whole cardiac team as Ascension St. Vincent is so skilled," said Clark.
"They can do it all. Even the most complex heart surgeries."
Clark and Manning then began walking away when Clark said, "How about we leave it to the professionals."
The camera then showed that it was a teddy bear the two sports icons were performing "surgery" on.
This isn't the first time we've seen Clark displaying her acting skills, as her State Farm ads from last year were renowned among the women's basketball community.
We imagine she'll be in plenty more commercials across the rest of her career.