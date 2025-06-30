Caitlin Clark Explains Goal for WNBA All-Star Game Draft Strategy

The results of the fan votes for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game were announced yesterday, and it came out that (in what is a surprise to nobody) Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark led all players in voting, receiving a total of 1,293,526 votes. The player with the second-most votes was Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, who received 1,176,020.

Therefore, the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game rules this year stipulate that Clark and Collier will serve as the two team captains for the July 19 All-Star Game, and they will draft rosters once the remaining participants are announced. The results of this roster draft will be aired during a July 8 edition of WNBA Countdown on ESPN.

This suggests that Clark and Collier will actually be selecting their rosters off-air, and that the WNBA Countdown show will just disclose the final teams without the two deliberating in real time. However, it will still be intriguing to see how both rosters shake out and whether there will be any surprises.

Clark spoke with the media after her team's June 29 practice and got honest about the process of selecting her team.

"Obviously, I’m trying to get my teammates on my team. Why wouldn’t I? That's obviously the goal," Clark said with a smile when asked about drafting her Fever teammates for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, per an X post from @clrkszn. "You know, once they come out with whoever has made it and whoever hasn't, I guess I get to pick and choose. I don’t really know how it works, I just found out two hours ago.

"But obviously my first goal is certainly to be able to have my teammates on my team," she added.

It will be interesting to see how many players end up making the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game rosters once media and player voting are finalized.

