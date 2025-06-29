Fever's Caitlin Clark Adds Captain Title to WNBA All-Star Accolades

To the surprise of no one, Caitlin Clark led all players in fan voting for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. But following the completion of the voting process (which breaks down as 50% fan votes, 25% each for players and media votes), said league leading tally led to another honor, the title of captain.

Clark and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier were named team captains for receiving the most fans votes amongst All-Star starters. Clark had 1,293,526 fan votes, while Collier received 1,176,020. This means the two will choose up rosters amongst the available All-Star pool with the results to be revealed during a July 8 edition of WNBA Countdown on ESPN.

captain CC 🤩



Caitlin Clark is a #WNBAAllStar2025 captain and two-time All-Star. pic.twitter.com/4GD7iZi9sN — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 29, 2025

This honor makes two All-Star appearances for Clark in her two WNBA seasons, and given the early voting returns, she is likely to be joined by several of her Indiana Fever teammates for the festivities at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis July 18 and 19.

Clark is currently dealing with a groin injury and has been in and out of the lineup due to that and a previous quad issue. She also was in the midst of an atypical shooting slump before missing Indiana's last two contests.

Still, Clark has been extremely productive when on the floor. The Fever superstar is averaging 18.2 points and 8.9 assists per game, which are obviously All-Star caliber numbers. And her impact on the team has been extremely apparent, both via her presence and absence.

Hopefully, Clark will be able to get back on the court for the Fever in short order and remain healthy for the remainder of the season. Because fans will surely appreciate more trivial drama going forward like wondering who Clark will select with her first All-Star pick in choosing up rosters as captain.

andraya says she thinks caitlin’s first pick will be aliyah boston ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/FFiCKcaSFi — correlation (@nosyone4) June 29, 2025

The Fever's next contest, appropriately enough, comes against Collier and the Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup final on July 1.

