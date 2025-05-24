Caitlin Clark Explains How Fever Can Do 'Better Job' Getting Her Involved on Offense
Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark scored 11 points on 4 of 11 shooting from the field, including going 0 for 5 from three-point range, during her team's May 22 win against the Atlanta Dream.
Seeing Clark struggle this much was jarring for some fans, who have come to expect constant success from the second-year guard. And she shared some interesting comments about her performance when speaking with the media ahead of Indiana's May 24 game against the New York Liberty.
"I think I conceded a little too much to Atlanta last game. The first game, they guarded me the same way, and I was a little more aggressive," Clark said when asked about how Atlanta guarded her the past two games, per the Indiana Fever's YouTube account.
"I think we need to do a better job of getting me the ball in transition. Whether somebody is there or not, I think there's a fine balance of playing me off the ball and also getting the ball in my hands; that's when I'm the best, in transition. Everybody knows that.
"So I think there's times to pick and choose, and we're learning that as a team of how we can be more successful in that area," she continued. "I don't think we really exploited [Atlanta] for playing drop coverage. Just little areas where we need to read the game a little bit better, and it starts with me. [Where] I'm telling my teammates like, 'Come here, come get me, come screen me.'
"I think just moving with better pace too, that's hard to guard than just standing there... There's a fine balance of picking and choosing. But at the end of the day, I have to be involved, I have to find ways to cut, to move, to get open, to screen. And there's a lot of things in our offense that aren't quite clicking yet, and it's gonna take some time. It will be a lot easier once we figure it out.
"But I think just being assertive and getting the ball in transition, and cutting hard, being a good screener, and all that will open up for me," she concluded.
It will be interesting to see how Clark and the Fever adjust their strategy after the litmus test Atlanta provided.